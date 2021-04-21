Sonu Sood's Fan Observes Fast For His Speedy Recovery From COVID-19; Actor Reacts

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has proved to be a messiah of the public during the tough times amid the ongoing pandemic. The actor earned the love and respect of the public after he helped thousands of migrants to travel back to their home towns by arranging various modes of transports, last year during the lockdown.

On Saturday, April 17 Sonu Sood took to his social media to confirm that he has been tested positive for coronavirus during the second wave of the pandemic and ever since fans have been wishing him a speedy recovery. Among those is one fan who observed fast for the actor's speedy recovery.

Fans fasts for Sonu Sood's speedy recovery

On Wednesday, April 21 a fan of the actor took to his Twitter to share that he has observed a Navratri fast after he read in the papers that Sonu Sood is not keeping well. In his tweet, he called Sonu a God's avatar as the actor has always stepped forward to help the poor and needy without expecting anything in return. Sonu Sood happened to read the fan's tweet and his reply is winning the hearts of the audience.

Sonu Sood reacts

Sonu Sood replied to the Tweet by saying that it is not him that needs all the prayers right now, it is our country. As the number of Covid-19 cases in India is at an all-time high, the Dabangg actor told his fan to observe the fast for the recovery of the people who are diagnosed with the virus and are struggling for survival as they are the one's who needs his prayers the most.

A look at Sonu Sood's films and philanthropical work

Sonu Sood has been a part of several Indian movies including Yuva, Athadu, Jodhaa Akbar, Dookudu, Shootout At Wadala, Happy New Year, Simmba among many others. The actor has a number of films including Acharya, Thamilarasan and Prithviraj in the pipeline. Other than working in movies the actor is also known for his humanitarian work especially during the 2020 lockdown. The actor was also made the brand ambassador of Punjab’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, earlier this month. While the actor is currently under home quarantine, he is still helping the people in need using his contacts and resources on social media.

