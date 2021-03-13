Sonu Sood's Fan Recreates Him As Freedom Fighter Bhagat Singh, Actor Humbled By The Act

In India, freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country's independence are given utmost respect. Being compared to a legendary freedom fighter is one of the biggest compliments one can get and that pride is what actor Sonu Sood is experiencing right now. Harrsha, an artist who goes by the Instagram handle @ArtistHarrsha, has recreated Sonu Sood as Bhagat Singh, and fans love it. The artist shared the same on social media and the actor’s fans flocked in to praise the same. Sonu Sood himself shared it on his Instagram stories and thanked the artist.

The artwork shared through an Instagram reel sees actor Sonu Sood drawn as Bhagat Singh. The pencil sketch was made into a video in which the character moves its head, drawing our attention to how perfect the actor looks as the great freedom fighter. The actor was quick to respond to the artwork as he shared it in his stories. The actor who was overwhelmed with the love from his artist fan, shared the post on his Instagram and said he was humbled by the act.

Real Superhero

This isn’t the first time, actor Sonu Sood was compared to the great Bhagat Singh. Fans had termed him a real-life hero after his actions of greatness during the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown. The actor was hailed by not just the netizens, but celebrities across industries, as he helped the migrant workers and other stranded people reach home. During the time, a fan had posted a picture of Sonu Sood as Bhagat Singh with the tagline ‘Today’s Bhagat Singh’ which had gone viral.

No one can do anything close to what he did for the nation... Never ðŸ™ though I was fortunate enough to play him in my debut film. ðŸ™ https://t.co/aVkBP1GECX — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 30, 2020

In the tweet, a fan compared the actor to the iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The fan said that he is the biggest hero in the country today. However, Sonu responded that it was not possible for anyone to even come close to what Bhagat Singh had done for the country. The actor, however, recalled playing the role of the freedom fighter in his debut film and being ‘fortunate’ to get the opportunity.

Sonu Sood started off his career with multiple villain roles in South Indian films. Later, Sonu made his Hindi debut in the film Shaheed-E-Azam in 2002. Incidentally, the film featured the actor in the freedom fighter’s role and shed light on his contributions, along with Rajguru and Sukhdev, in revolting against the British.