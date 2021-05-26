Sonu Sood's Fan Ties Rakhi To Him Outside His Residence, Netizens Call Him 'real Hero'

Sonu Sood has been deemed a saviour for thousands of people ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit India last year. The actor not only helped migrant workers reach their hometowns during the peak of lockdown in 2020 but also answered SOS calls for medicines and hospital beds during the deadly ongoing second wave of the disease. A large crowd generally accumulates in front of the Happy New Year actor's apartment every day seeking his help. Recently, an Instagram media page by the name of Manav Manglani posted a video where a lady could be seen tying a rakhi to Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood's latest video

Sonu Sood's relief work during the ongoing pandemic is being lauded by millions of people in the country. Recently, a video was shared by Manav Manglani on Instagram wherein a lady was trying a rakhi to the actor. This video was captured outside Sonu Sood's home, where several people accumulate on a daily basis, asking him for his help. The caption of the post read, "Here are some fresh new visuals from @Sonu_Sood's house today! A woman also tied Rakhi to him today and it was truly the moment of the day."

Netizens react to Sonu Sood's video

Manav Manglani's video of Sonu Sood garnered close to 85k views just within an hour of posting it. People bombarded the comments section praising the actor and called him a messiah and a saviour. While one of the comments read, "Share as much as u can... he deserves all the love and respect.. inspiring so many out there to help", another one stated, "More power to Sonu Sood❤️."

Sonu Sood's Twitter post

Recently, Sonu Sood took to Twitter and shared a heart-wrenching post, where he stated that losing people that he had been trying to save feels like losing a loved one. He talked about how the experience has affected him, and how that has left him feeling helpless. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya star also mentioned how it is so difficult to face the family members of the deceased, having promised to save them from the deadly virus. His tweet garnered close to 45k likes and 3370 retweets.

Losing a patient u have been trying to save, is nothing less than losing your own. It is so hard to face the family whose loved one u had promised to save. Today I lost a few. The families u were in touch with atleast 10 times a day will lose touch forever. Feel helpless.💔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 23, 2021

