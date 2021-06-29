Sonu Sood’s Fan Walks From Hyderabad To Mumbai To Meet Him, Actor Discourages Such Acts

Actor Sonu Sood’s philanthropic work amid the ongoing pandemic has won him the title of ‘messiah' and 'real-life hero.’ After one of his fans walked all the way from Mumbai to Hyderabad barefoot to meet him, another fan showed his love in a similar manner. Sonu took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture with his fan Raghu and informed him that he walked all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet him at night.

The actor who was amazed by this beautiful gesture of his fan warned others to ‘not try this and risk their lives.’ Sonu also shared that Raghu is his third fan who has tried this and started walking barefoot to meet him at his residence in Mumbai. Sending his gratitude to all and asking others to not follow this, Sonu wrote, “ Raghu, walked all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai and reached home at 11 pm. He’s the third person who’s come walking. I have no words to express my gratitude towards everyone for all the love…but want to request you all not to risk your lives by doing this.”

Previously, his fan names Venkatesh walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet the actor. He had shared a picture of himself with his fan and wrote, “Venkatesh, this boy walked barefoot all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him to come here. He is truly inspiring and has immensely humbled me (sic)." Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood who made his debut with the movie Shaheed-E-Azam was seen in an array of films like Yuva, Jodhaa Akbar, Singh is Kinng, Dhoondte Reh Jaoge, Dabangg, Shootout at Wadala, Happy New Year, Paltan, Simmba, and other movies. He will next be seen in Prithviraj and the Tamil movie, Thamilarasan.,

