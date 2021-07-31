Sonu Sood's Fans Flock To His Mumbai Home For His B'day; A Fan Makes Painting With Tongue

Actor Sonu Sood who celebrated his 48th birthday on July 30 received heartfelt wishes from people all across the world. Almost a hundred fans flocked to his home in Mumbai to celebrate his birthday in adorable ways. Many came with bouquets and cakes, some got large posters of the actor and others had some more unexpected presents for him. The highlight of the celebrations was a tribute to the actor where a fan made a live portrait of Sonu Sood with his tongue.

Sonu Sood's birthday celebrations turned grand at his Mumbai residence

While the actor seemed mesmerised by all fans, a fan caught the actor's attention who pulled down his mark, dipped his tongue in a yellow paste, and made a live portrait of Sonu Sood, right in front of everyone. Sonu stood right next to him all this while. Sonu later cut a birthday cake with photographers clicking his pictures. Posters with “The Real Hero”, “Many many happy returns of the day” slogans were a common sight at his residence. Sonu Sood shared the video on Instagram and expressed his gratitude towards the people and wrote, “Humbled. Thank you so much to everyone who came all the way from different parts of the country to wish me on my birthday. Really grateful for all the love and blessings.”

The actor who became a household name because of his humanitarian work amid the ongoing pandemic has been flooded with wishes on his birthday. The actor received love from people all across and was humbled to know about another temple being constructed for the actor in Andhra Pradesh. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor shared his thoughts about the overwhelming respect that he has gained over the years. Sonu said that he is humbled to see the love being showered by the people. The movement he started, helping people, doesn’t focus on one village or state; rather, it pans India. Adding, Sonu said that he wants to continue to make it bigger.

Sonu Sood became the talk of the nation over the last year with his philanthropic work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sonu has been delivering oxygen cylinders, helping the needy get proper medical attention, and is now setting up oxygen plants. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu will feature in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie, Acharya. He also has Prithviraj, co-starring Akshay Kumar, in the pipeline. He also recently shot for a music video with Farah Khan.

IMAGE: SONU_SOOD/Instagram

