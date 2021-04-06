Sonu Sood's Impersonator Arrested For Duping People, Actor Says 'we Are After You'

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been running from pillar to post amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to help the needy people. Apart from winning the hearts of the people, Sonu’s popularity among the masses has also had its disadvantages as people tried to use his name in certain fraudulent activities. The Dabangg actor recently got a man arrested after he was found cheating others by promising help.

Sonu Sood's note for fraudsters

Sonu took to his Instagram stories and issued a warning against such impersonators and asked people to be aware of the miscreants. The actor shared the picture of the accused with his eyes covered and wrote, "Warning Fraudsters. Don't cheat and fool the needy. We are after you. The first fraudster has been caught! The next one will be you." The picture of the miscreant also showed the stamp with 'Fraud' written on it.

According to reports by Business India, the miscreant has been identified as Ashish Kumar Singh who is a resident of Muzzafarpur in Bihar. He was arrested by the cybercrime unit of the Cyberabad police who claimed to be one of the advisors to the actor’s associate and duped people by promising help. He reportedly duped a man from Telangana to the tune of â‚¹60,000. The matter came to light after the victim lodged a complaint against the impersonator to save others from the trap.

This is not the first time when Sonu Sood has asked people to be cautious enough while laying their faith in anyone in the name of the actor. Earlier, he called out at a man who was offering fake loans under the name of ‘Sood Charity Foundation.’ He had termed it as “fake” and had asked his fans to be extra cautious against such unlawful activities. “Sood Charity Foundation does not provide any kind of loans. Please beware of these scams and frauds," (sic) he wrote then. Apart from this, the actor who is quite active on social media is been often seen posting alarming messages on the Internet while making his fans cautious about any unlawful activity against his name.

(Image credit: PTI/ Unsplash)

