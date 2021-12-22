Sonu Sood's Intriguing Posters Hints At ‘new Mission’ Against ‘India’s Enemy; See Pics

Sonu Sood's latest social media post where he shared posters of his upcoming venture has left the actor's fans drooling over. The actor shared posters where he is donning intense expressions on his face. The dark posters feature binary code inscribed on Sonu Sood's face and the glasses.

Netizens excited for Sonu Sood's new venture

Fans and followers are busy guessing Sonu Sood's new venture, the glimpse of which the actor shared on social media. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared two fascinating posters. One of the posters read, "What's Next", captioning it, "Unveiling the new mission". The actor was seen in a fierce expression, with binary coding on some parts of his face.

In the second poster, Sonu Sood can be seen wearing glasses with a formal shirt, again giving an intense look, captioning, "One man's war against India's hidden enemy." Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "Don't miss what's coming tomorrow! Stay Tuned." The posters left netizens guessing about Sonu's new project which can be proved with the fans leaving interesting comments. While one user wrote, "Congratulation I'm your biggest fan", another wrote, "waiting", with some heart emojis.

Recently, Netflix released a video that featured many Indian celebrities including Sonu Sood, Nawazuddin Siddique and Tanmay Bhat. The video combines some of the popular series with the popular Indian stars who were not part of them. Sonu Sood was seen in one of the scenes from Mimi and Stranger Things, speaking some hilarious dialogues. The actor shared it to his Instagram handle and wrote, "@netflix_in toh mujhe fasaakar nikal gaya… #NetflixIndiaPlayback2021 #Playback2021". This meant that Netflix has put me in trouble.

Sonu Sood became the new hero of Hawkins as he posed with Winnona Ryder for a brand new (probably photoshopped) poster of the famous web series, Stranger Things, which read, "Agla rescue mission? Upside down mein. #NetflixIndiaPlayback2021 #Playback2021 @shaifalimihani10 @netflix_in."

On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Simmba, directed by Rohi Shetty, which also featured Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The actor will be next seen in Punit Sira's Kisan. The story revolves around Dayal Singh, an old patriarch, who requests his sons to work for the cause of farmers' plight. However, a bitter family dispute changes everything.

Image: Instagram/@sonu_sood