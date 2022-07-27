Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is not only known for his acting in the Indian film industry but also for his philanthropy with which he has helped thousands. The actor is now all set to help Indian start-ups with his upcoming show Kuberan's House.

Sonu Sood announced the show last week and since then has been the talk of the town. However, the actor's show is being widely compared to Shark Tank India, which aired last year and earlier this year on SonyTV. In response to the comparison, the upcoming show's creator recently cleared the air and gave some more insights about Kuberan's House.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ranjit Royal, co-founder and COO of Kuberan's House, recently shared some insights about the upcoming reality TV show. During the chat, Royal mentioned that Kuberan's House is different from all other investment shows. He added a startup is not successful because of its funding but the assistance in building its vision. Royal then mentioned that the upcoming show will provide mentorship through a prolific panel of venture capitalists. He also added, "Even if the startup doesn't get funded, they are heading back with business advice, ideations and visions that will turn their business around into a successful venture in the long run."

Kuberan's House co-founder on show's comparison with Shark Tank India

When Royal was asked if the comparison between the two shows was annoying, he refused and said that the upcoming show is "unique to its essence." The co-founder also mentioned how they knew Kuberan's House will be compared to other investment shows, yet he believed that they will have to wait till the viewers watch the show. Talking about the show's concept, Royal said, "It is going to be a real show where the story of each start-up is celebrated."

More about Kuberan's House

Last week, Sonu Sood took to his Instagram handle to share the first glimpse of the upcoming show Kuberan's House. In the poster, the actor could be seen looking dapper in a blue coat that he wore over a white shirt. He also donned a pair of black shades to complete his look. In the caption, Sonu Sood penned, "You Dream I will make them come true *Kuberan's House* Coming soon on Colors . A DivyaRam talkies Pvt Ltd & Tien Sher Entertainment Production @kuberanshouse @colorstv @drtalkies."

