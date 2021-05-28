Last Updated:

Sonu Sood's Milkman Reveals He Gets Non-stop Calls, Says 'can't Handle The Pressure'

Sonu Sood recently took to his Twitter to share a video of him talking to his milkman who is a part of Sonu's team of receiving calls by people asking for help.

Written By
Shreeya Nair
Sonu Sood

IMAGE: SONU SOOD'S INSTAGRAM


Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood who has been helping thousands of people across the country ever since the pandemic hit in 2020 recently shared a video of a conversation between him and his milkman. Through the video, Sonu gave the netizens a glimpse of how much pressure he and his team are under daily while helping those in need.

Sonu Sood's milkman can't handle the pressure

Sharing the video, Sonu in Hindi wrote, "My milkman Guddu has also threw up his hands. He can't handle the pressure now Everyone who wants to know how I do it, come and stay with me for a day." The video shows Sonu and Guddu conversing about the number of calls the latter receives throughout the day. To this Guddu says that he gets calls from people starting from as early as 4 am to 1 - 2 am in the night. He says that he gets so many calls asking so many different things so much so that he is fed up. To this Sonu who is behind the camera can be heard saying "Even I get calls like those. Even I listen to it so why can't you?" Guddu quickly tells Sonu that yes he agrees to that but Sonu is smarter and not everyone has as much capacity as he does. The video ends with Guddu telling Sonu about the different kind of calls he gets and he is unable to handle the pressure of it all. Watch the video below.

Reactions to Sonu Sood's Twitter video

As soon as the video went online, the netizens were quick to laud the actor for his noble work. Many fans also expressed their desire to work for Sonu and help him in philanthropy while many commended the actor for being so selfless. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

A look at Sonu Sood's Twitter account

Recently, the actor shared a few lines on his feed that read, "In life, One thing is certain, that. Nothing is fixed." His post garnered over 38k likes and more than four thousand retweets.

In January 2021, Sonu Sood kickstarted the Sood Foundation which encourages people to donate and join hands to serve humanity and supporting people who need hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and other medical facilities. A few days ago the actor took to Twitter to alert his fans that a fraud organisation is asking people to donate using his name, but has not been started by him.

IMAGE: SONU SOOD'S INSTAGRAM

First Published:
