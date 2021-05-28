Sonu Sood's Milkman Reveals He Gets Non-stop Calls, Says 'can't Handle The Pressure'

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood who has been helping thousands of people across the country ever since the pandemic hit in 2020 recently shared a video of a conversation between him and his milkman. Through the video, Sonu gave the netizens a glimpse of how much pressure he and his team are under daily while helping those in need.

Sonu Sood's milkman can't handle the pressure

Sharing the video, Sonu in Hindi wrote, "My milkman Guddu has also threw up his hands. He can't handle the pressure now Everyone who wants to know how I do it, come and stay with me for a day." The video shows Sonu and Guddu conversing about the number of calls the latter receives throughout the day. To this Guddu says that he gets calls from people starting from as early as 4 am to 1 - 2 am in the night. He says that he gets so many calls asking so many different things so much so that he is fed up. To this Sonu who is behind the camera can be heard saying "Even I get calls like those. Even I listen to it so why can't you?" Guddu quickly tells Sonu that yes he agrees to that but Sonu is smarter and not everyone has as much capacity as he does. The video ends with Guddu telling Sonu about the different kind of calls he gets and he is unable to handle the pressure of it all. Watch the video below.

मेरे दूध वाले गुड्डू ने भी हाथ खड़े कर दिए हैं😂



He can't handle the pressure now😆

Everyone who wants to know how I do it, come and stay with me for a day🤗 pic.twitter.com/dDjH9Jv97d — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 28, 2021

Reactions to Sonu Sood's Twitter video

As soon as the video went online, the netizens were quick to laud the actor for his noble work. Many fans also expressed their desire to work for Sonu and help him in philanthropy while many commended the actor for being so selfless. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Sir g hats off to u.....rab or ap hi Jane ap kese manage karte h par jo bhi karte h crores n tonnes of dua apko mile sir g.......love u sir g for ur work.....great great respect for u..... — Deepika just amazing (@DeepikaJust) May 28, 2021

I don’t think there’s a single person in this country who doesn’t want to join you in what you doing. People are getting motivated looking at you. I am virtually volunteering as i can’t move out. You are the best ❤️ @SonuSood — Lekhita Pandit (@Lekhitapandit) May 28, 2021

Sir you work for free of cost with kind heart I am really proud of you because of I am your fan from my childhood even tho how much you have tensions worry you will never express that out side with your beautiful smile every person should learn from you and your family — Shafi Darling Rockz (@RockzShafi) May 28, 2021

Haha…what to do everyone wants ur help😂😇🙏 — Saru Maini (@Saru_Maini) May 28, 2021

Dear Sonu Sir@SonuSood

U r an inspiration to many including me

I'm a marine engr in merchant navy.

I want to work in ur team as a volunteer

Plz help me by allowing me to stand next to u. I'm from Malad (W), 20 mins from ur place.

My number is 9004992911

Pl reply,

Regards,

Arjun — Arjun (@Arjun9004992911) May 28, 2021

Sahi hai yaar! 🙁



Social service is not an easy task to handle.. it requires your maximum time & efforts. Great respect for you Sonu Sir 🙏🏻



Aap jaise insaano ki bohot zaroorat hai is desh ko 🇮🇳 — Gagandeep Singh Gandhi (@gagansgandhi) May 28, 2021

I am ready to come and stay with u.. tell me when shd I? U r doing the great job, if I even can do a small work it will be life time achievement for me... — Rohit (@rosky_hit) May 28, 2021

A look at Sonu Sood's Twitter account

Recently, the actor shared a few lines on his feed that read, "In life, One thing is certain, that. Nothing is fixed." His post garnered over 38k likes and more than four thousand retweets.

जिंदगी में,

एक बात तो तय है,

कि..

तय कुछ भी नहीं । — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 28, 2021

In January 2021, Sonu Sood kickstarted the Sood Foundation which encourages people to donate and join hands to serve humanity and supporting people who need hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines and other medical facilities. A few days ago the actor took to Twitter to alert his fans that a fraud organisation is asking people to donate using his name, but has not been started by him.

IMAGE: SONU SOOD'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.