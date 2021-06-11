Sonu Sood's Name Suggested By Actor Brahmaji For Padma Vibhushan, Fans Pour Love

Actor Sonu Sood who has become a household name with his humanitarian work amid the pandemic is being consciously chosen by fans for Padma Vibhushan's honour. According to PTI, the central government has requested citizens to recommend names for the second-highest civilian honour. Tollywood star Bhrahmaji expressed his faith in Sonu Sood and wanted him to be the recipient.

Fans suggest Sonu Sood's name for the Padma Vibhushan

The Telegu star took to Twitter and nominated Sonu Sood for the honour. Sonu was overwhelmed with his love and respected his choice. Yet, he showed his happiness of helping and receiving love from ‘135 crore Indians’ which he considers his ‘biggest award. ‘Humbled’ after receiving so much respect, Sonu responded, “The love of 135 crore Indians is my biggest award brother, which I have already received. Humbled.”

The love of 135 crore Indians is my biggest award brother, which I have already received.🇮🇳

Humbled 🙏 https://t.co/VpAZ8AqxDw — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 11, 2021

'Truly deserving'

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to hail his work and started trending the hashtag ‘PadmaVibhushanforSonuSood’ in the comment section. One of the users who considered him ‘truly deserving' of the award, wrote, “The love you have received is god gift, you have earned it with your noble deed. We are inspired by you, sir.” Another Twitter user wrote, “I feel @SonuSood sir deserves Nobel prize under peace and social service categories than Padma Bhushan.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Really you are a hero of our country. Your true love for the 135 crores of Indians is admirable.”

135 CRORE PEOPLE LOVE U SO MUCH.U ARE STAR OF 135 CRORE INDIAN PEOPLE.#JIO HAZARO SAAL A MERI HAI AARZOO — Ashok Kumar Pal (@ashokkr8513) June 11, 2021

@SonuSood is bigger than this, an award might be sitting in shelf but Sonu Sood a true Messiah who conquered millions of hearts at home and Globally. I don't think anything can measure what he did to humankind. Iam sure that his team also deserves a bow. — @whynotsri (@whynotsri) June 11, 2021

@SonuSood must be honoured with this though it is a very small recognition for his services, let's see how fair it's going to be.... — Swarupa (@nagaswaroopa) June 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the actor who has been running errands to help the p[oor and needy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, recently announced about setting up 18 other oxygen plants across India. After the first one being set up in Nellore, the actor plans to set up the other oxygen plants across states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and many others. The actor shared a video on Twitter and informed that these 18 oxygen plants will cater to almost 5,500 beds. The actor revealed that these oxygen plants will be in function within just two months. Meanwhile, on the work front, he recently announced a new movie titled Kisaan, to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie Acharya.

