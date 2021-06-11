Last Updated:

Sonu Sood's Name Suggested By Actor Brahmaji For Padma Vibhushan, Fans Pour Love

Actor Sonu Sood who has become a household name with his humanitarian work amid the pandemic is being consciously chosen by fans for Padma Vibhushan's honour.

Actor Sonu Sood who has become a household name with his humanitarian work amid the pandemic is being consciously chosen by fans for Padma Vibhushan's honour. According to PTI, the central government has requested citizens to recommend names for the second-highest civilian honour. Tollywood star Bhrahmaji expressed his faith in Sonu Sood and wanted him to be the recipient.

Fans suggest Sonu Sood's name for the Padma Vibhushan

The Telegu star took to Twitter and nominated Sonu Sood for the honour. Sonu was overwhelmed with his love and respected his choice. Yet, he showed his happiness of helping and receiving love from ‘135 crore Indians’ which he considers his ‘biggest award. ‘Humbled’ after receiving so much respect, Sonu responded, “The love of 135 crore Indians is my biggest award brother, which I have already received. Humbled.”

'Truly deserving'

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to hail his work and started trending the hashtag ‘PadmaVibhushanforSonuSood’ in the comment section. One of the users who considered him ‘truly deserving' of the award, wrote, “The love you have received is god gift, you have earned it with your noble deed. We are inspired by you, sir.” Another Twitter user wrote, “I feel @SonuSood sir deserves Nobel prize under peace and social service categories than Padma Bhushan.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Really you are a hero of our country. Your true love for the 135 crores of Indians is admirable.” 

Meanwhile, the actor who has been running errands to help the p[oor and needy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, recently announced about setting up 18 other oxygen plants across India. After the first one being set up in Nellore, the actor plans to set up the other oxygen plants across states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and many others. The actor shared a video on Twitter and informed that these 18 oxygen plants will cater to almost 5,500 beds.  The actor revealed that these oxygen plants will be in function within just two months. Meanwhile, on the work front, he recently announced a new movie titled Kisaan, to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also be featured in Chiranjeevi starrer upcoming Telugu movie Acharya.

