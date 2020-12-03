Sonu Sood's next venture for senior citizens; fans shower praise for 'great thought'

Sonu Sood has been on a spree in unveiling venture after ventures to help people. A movement that had started by helping migrant workers return to their homes during COVID-19 lockdown has been branching out to various initiatives. In the latest, the actor has announced that he is initiating a venture for the welfare of senior citizens.

Sonu Sood's latest venture

Sharing an image of himself with represenational figures of people on a wheelchair and holding a stick, he displayed the message 'ruk jana nahi' ( do not stop) in colours of the Indian flag.

He also wrote, "Our identity is our elders" as he described it as a 'drive for senior citizens'. Introducing it as 'Sonu Sood initiative', he tweeted that it will 'launching soon.'

As per reports, it is likely to help senior citizens get knee replacement surgeries, though the official confirmation is awaited.

Netizens went gaga over his latest initiave. One fan wrote, "we have only heart, how many times will you win it." Others hailed his 'great thinking."

Sonu Sood's other initiatives

I want every child who dreams to become a doctor to be a doctor. Iam here to announce the launch of https://t.co/ijxRMbqSRm!

It’s my scholarship program in association with ISM EDUTECH to help needy students fulfill the dreams of becoming a DOCTOR, let’s make a healthy nation. pic.twitter.com/JkDU7Oek4o — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 28, 2020

Sonu Sood had a few days ago launched 'SONUISM' to provide medical education in foreign universities. Previously, he had launched a platform to provide scholarships in technical courses, a platform to provide jobs, a platform to perform surgeries, a platform for training for administrative services exams and more. This was after he was tagged with 'real life hero' title when he went out of his way to arrange for the return of migrants to their homes.

Sonu on professional front

On the film front, Sonu Sood will next feature in Prithviraj, which is based on the life of 12th century king Prithviraj Chauhan.He has also been shooting for Telugu films like Acharya and Alludu Adhurs, where he has visitors on the sets hailing him for his ventures.

