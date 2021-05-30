Sonu Sood's Noble Gesture For Couple Who Travelled Ticketless From Bihar Wins Hearts

When a couple from Bihar had nowhere to go due to lack of finances, the person they thought of none other than Sonu Sood. Their journey of hundreds of kilometres to Mumbai proved to be worth it as the actor lived up to their hopes. They received a means of employment with Sonu gifting them an electronic rickshaw.

Sonu Sood helps couple from Bihar

Paparazzi snapped a couple that landed at Sonu Sood’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. In the video, one could hear him ask them about who all were there at home and how educated they were.

When he asked them how they travelled, they mentioned train, so he asked if they got a ticket or not. When they said they hadn’t, he said, ‘didn’t the TTE catch you?’

He was then seen taking photos of their documents, before completing the formalities to provide them an electronic rickshaw, a mobile phone, a SIM card and a return ticket to Bihar.

Netizens showered praises on him with words like ‘great man’, ‘hero’ and more.

Of late, many persons have been landing at Sonu’s residence, and previously some were seen bowing down to him in hope of help for their trouble.

In the second wave of the pandemic, his focus has been on providing hospital beds, medicines, plasma and oxygen supply. Right from airlifting a patient to Hyderabad for treatment, to arranging for the oxygen needs of cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina, many of his gestures had made headlines.

He has also ordered oxygen plants from abroad, and is set to set up two such plants in Andhra Pradesh next month.

