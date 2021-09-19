Sonu Sood's Partner Distances Self From Actor's Foundation; To 'cooperate In I-T Probe'

Troubles seem to be mounting for actor Sonu Sood as his partner Neeti Goel on Sunday distanced herself from the Sonu Sood Foundation. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Neeti, a part of the Sonu Sood's initiative 'Ghar Bhejo', said that she has 'no idea' about the Sonu Sood Foundation, and assured that she will co-operate with the Investigative Agencies in the matter involving the charity group. She has already been questioned once by the Income Tax Department.

The IT department has launched a massive tax evasion probe against Sonu Sood spanning 28 locations and 6 cities. After the large-scale search and seizure operations at various premises, the IT department has found 'incriminating evidence' about tax evasion of Rs 20 crore. As per the IT department, the unaccounted income of Sonu Sood in the form of 'bogus unsecured loans and entities' has been unearthed. The IT Department has also revealed that there have been instances where professional receipts have been camouflaged as loans in the books of accounts for evasion of tax.

Sonu Sood under IT scanner

The bogus transactions, as per the IT department date back to June 2020 when Sonu Sood incorporated a charitable foundation for various COVID-19-related relief work. The IT Department states that the foundation had collected donations to the tune of Rs 18.94 crore from March 2021 till date, out of which it has spent around only Rs 1.9 crore towards various relief work. A balance of Rs 17 crore has been found lying unutilized.

The Income Tax Department has further alleged that several of these donations in Sood's charitable foundation were collected from foreign entities largely via crowdfunding platforms. These have been held in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. "It is seen that funds to the tune of Rs. 2.1 crore have also been raised by the Charity Foundation from overseas donors on a crowdfunding platform in violation of FCRA regulations," revealed an official release.

Moreover, a recent joint venture with a real estate project, where Sonu Sood invested substantial funds, which have shown tax evasion and irregularities in the books of account. "Evidence of such bogus contracts found so far is to the tune of over Rs 65 crore. Evidence of unaccounted cash expenses, unaccounted sale of scrap and digital data evidencing unaccounted cash transactions has also been found," the Income Tax Department said.

The Infrastructure Group/company is said to have entered into a dubious circular transaction to the tune of Rs 175 crore with another company based in Jaipur. A total of 11 lockers have been placed under prohibitory order and Rs 1.8 crores have been seized during the search.

