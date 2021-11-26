Last Updated:

Sonu Sood's Priceless Response To Fan Offering 'chulhe Ki Roti' Goes Viral; Take A Look

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood recently took to his verified Twitter handle and responded to a fan who offered him 'chulhe ki roti.'

Sonu Sood

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood recently took to his Twitter handle and responded to a fan who offered him 'chulhe ki roti'. The actor retweeted the fan's post and penned a sweet response. Sonu's reaction has left his fans delighted as his post has taken over the internet. Many fans and followers took to the comments section and heaped praise on him. 

Actor Sonu Sood praised for his sweet response to a fan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sonu Sood reposted a snap where a Twitter user can be seen making a roti using an earthen stove.

Sharing the same, the user wrote in Hindi, "Sirji, abhi garam chapatti, chulhe ki, aapke liye (Sir, just made a hot chapatti on an earthen stove for you)." The 48-year-old noticed the post and retweeted with a sweet response. He wrote, "Bhai, achaar aur dal bhi saath mein milegi (Will I get pickle and dal as well)?"

Many fans and followers praised the actor. Several fans also shared snaps of the dishes they want him to try. Take a look.

Sonu Sood is also currently making headlines for helping needy people. Choreographer Shiva Shankar is currently battling for life after he contracted the deadly COVID virus. Sood has stepped in to help the choreographer with the ongoing treatment.

Trade analyst Vamsi Kaka shared a picture of the choreographer from the hospital and informed that the family was unable to pay the bills of the expensive treatment. He even added contact details of his son and requested people to support and help the choreographer however they can.

He said, "Noted Choreographer #ShivaShankar Master affected with #COVID19 and now in critical condition. Due to expensive treatment, the family is unable to pay the bills. Please help."

Sonu Sood reacted to the request and revealed that he is in touch with the family members and will do his best to help Shiva Shankar.

"I am already in touch with the family Will try my best to save his life," tweeted Sood. According to reports by Pinkvilla, Shiva Shankar's wife and son Ajay have also contracted the virus and are currently in serious condition too. While Ajay is receiving treatment at the hospital, the wife is currently under home quarantine. Shankar's son Ajay Krishna has been taking care of the entire family in these hard times.

