'Have Everyone's Blessing, What Else Do I Need?': Sonu Sood After Netizen Lauds Him

Sonu Sood, last seen in AL Vijay's Devi 2, on Wednesday, August 12, had a sweet reply for a social media user, who applauded the actor's efforts to help people in distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sonu Sood replied, "I have the blessings of crores of people, brother. What more do you want?" (sic) to a social media user who heaped praises on the actor for his efforts. Interestingly, the social media user thanked Sonu Sood for incessantly being on his toes to help the needy during the pandemic. The social media user said, "He does not have a PPE kit, but he manages to help people in need."

Check out Sonu Sood's post:

(Source: Sonu Sood Twitter)

For the past few weeks, Sonu Sood has been working towards safely flying Indians stranded in different parts of the world. Recently, Sood shared that he is introducing the second phase of his migration mission. Sharing the details online, Sonu Sood wrote: "Phase -2 India to Phillipines. I hope you are ready to be with your families. I have lined up the flight from Manila to Delhi on 14 Aug at 7:10 pm SG9286. Can’t wait for you to board and get you home. Have sent you the link." (sic) Sonu Sood successfully finished the first phase of the mission recently.

So happy to get you all back in India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ First leg of Mission Philipines successful.

Second phase begins ðŸ¤ž

Jai Hind. https://t.co/278wM5bE10 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show. Sood discussed his recent philanthropic activities on the show. He also shared a few touching stories he witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the work front, Sonu Sood will be next seen in Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj. The forthcoming movie is currently in pre-production.

The Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar is based on the real-life of Prithviraj Chauhan. The film is directed by Chandra Prakash Dwidevi. The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under his production banner. Besides the upcoming film, Sonu Sood also has Santosh Srinivas' Alludu Adhurs with Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, Anu Emmanuel, and Prakash Raj.

