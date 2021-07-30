Sonu Sood's Wish On 48th Birthday: 'Make Education Free Of Cost For Everyone In Country'

Actor Sonu Sood, who has become a household name because of his humanitarian work amid the ongoing pandemic, has been flooded with wishes on his birthday. The actor, receiving love from people all across, was humbled to know about another temple being constructed for the actor in Andhra Pradesh. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor shared his thoughts about the overwhelming respect that he has gained over the years.

Sonu Sood shares thoughts on his work acknowledged by people

Calling it a ‘huge thing’ and forever grateful for the love that he has received, Sonu said that he is humbled to see the love being showered by the people. The movement he started, helping people, doesn’t focus on one village or state; rather, it is pan India. Adding, Sonu said that he wants to continue to make it bigger. The actor who is set to start a new initiative revealed that his idea is to make education free of cost for everyone in this country in the coming years.



The Happy New Year actor, who turned 48 on July 30, has been looked upon as the messiah of all with his humanitarian work of sending migrant workers to their hometowns when the pandemic struck the country. The actor opened up about how he has been busy attending calls since morning. Elucidating on the same, he acknowledged the love of the people and shared that there are seven-eight people walking, some are on bicycles, and some on bikes, going all the way to Mumbai on his birthday. On his birthday, Sonu Sood wishes to have at least 1000-1500 free beds in hospitals, and ten times more scholarships for students by his next birthday.

IMAGE: SONUSOOD/Facebook



