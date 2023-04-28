Sooraj Pancholi Acquitted: Jiah Khan's Mother To Move Court; Says 'battle Has Just Begun'

A special CBI court on Friday acquitted Sooraj Pancholi in the case of abetment of Bollywood actor Jiah Khan's suicide citing "paucity of evidence", 10 years after Jiah was found hanging at her Mumbai residence. Sooraj Pancholi was arrested in the case in June 2013 and was released on bail a few weeks later. He was charged under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Jiah's mother Rabia Khan has been contesting the prosecution's stand that this was a case of suicide and claimed that her daughter was killed.

'Not a case of suicide neither case of abetment of suicide': Jiah Khan's mother

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Rabia Khan said, "It was not a case of suicide neither the case of abetment of suicide. The agencies put this charge and dragged it for 10 years. In 10 years, they did not collect any evidence for abetment to suicide. Obviously, this had to happen. The accused had to be acquitted."

"I have been saying from the beginning that my daughter has been killed. I have told the police and CBI. I have done most of the job (finding evidence) and given everything on a platter. All they had to do was look at it. They never presented anything to court. The prosecution's job was to present evidence to court but they did not do."

"Abetment to suicide had been waived off a long time back and new charges should have been framed...Now, I'm going to call all evidence given to CBI that they overlooked and go back to court- High Court or Supreme Court. The battle has just begun."

She alleged that during the trial of the case, evidence like dupatta and phones were replaced. "Where is the original evidence?" she asked.

Pronouncing the verdict, special CBI court judge AS Sayyad said that due to the paucity of evidence, the court holds Sooraj Pancholi as not guilty.