Sooraj Pancholi Files Police Complaint; Claims Harassment Over Disha's Alleged Suicide

Budding actor Sooraj Pancholi has filed a complaint at Versova Police station alleging that his name is being dragged into the investigation of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and celebrity manager Disha Salian's alleged suicides. He has complained that unverified news reports have targetted him and attempted to link him to both cases through social media. Pancholi has reportedly booked certain sections of the media, YouTubers and some users for peddling fake news and spreading conspiracy theories.

Disha Salian allegedly jumped off of a fourteenth-floor highrise in Mumbai’s Malad on June 8. A video of an alleged party that took place hours before her death started doing the rounds recently along with reports of the presence of influential personalities.

Sources close to Pancholi have revealed that he wants rumour mongers to be held accountable for mentally harassing him amid allegedly fake reports and the ongoing probe into sensitive cases as that of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian. Talking about the viral video, Disha could be seen enjoying as her friends danced, some who are snapped in the frame and some were seen seated on a sofa.

The video also featured her fiance Rohan Rai, and the location is his home in Mumbai’s Malad, where the couple was allegedly said to move in after their marriage. It is being said that Disha locked herself in a room, after the moments in the video, and then allegedly jumped off from the flat, situated on the fourteenth floor.

Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh on Republic TV had claimed that Sushant had been worried after hearing the news of Disha’s death and told his sister, ‘They will not leave me.’ Sushant was found dead six days later. BJP MLA Ameet Satam had written to the DCP, seeking answers about the events of Disha's death, while an advocate had moved the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI probe into her death.

Republic's sting in the Disha alleged suicide also revealed that there is more than meets the eye, particularly the testimony of an attendee who said 'everything would come out' but wasn't more forthcoming with details, as well as the detailed accounts of the security guard and a neighbour.

