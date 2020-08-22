Sooraj Pancholi Quits Instagram & Deletes All Posts Except 1, Doesn't Specify Reason

Actor Sooraj Pancholi quit Instagram on Friday and deleted almost all of his posts. Sooraj Pancholi took to his Instagram stories on Friday and wrote that he will hopefully ‘see’ Instagram when the ‘world is a better place'. He added that he needed to breathe.
The actor also deleted all his posts on the Facebook-owned platform, except one from November 9, 2018, where he has lit candles and written a lengthy note.
Today I complete 28 years of my life. I want to take up this moment to share a few thoughts that have been in my heart for a while. I wanted to wait to speak out until the case ended, but it’s taken longer than expected. I don’t know where to start from. It is difficult to express some feelings when so many people, so many emotions are involved. First, I want to thank those who have stood by me like a pillar of strength. It has been a long journey that started when I was still trying to understand life. I have been fighting the case in court for the last 6 years, with patience and respect, waiting for the trial to be completed. In this process I have been called a murderer, a criminal, an abuser and so much worse. I read these things about me almost every single day. And my heartfelt effort has always been to be strong, respectful and ignore it. But they still fill my and my loved ones’ heart with so much sadness. I don’t blame the people who call me names, because that’s how i have been portrayed in public, but i’m not the monster that has been portrayed in headlines. I know how easy it is to think the worst of someone and accuse them but it is exceptionally hard to prove myself innocent as there’s a procedure that we need to follow. A procedure that has taken long enough that i have been made to feel guilty without even being given a fair chance to prove my innocence. There have been accusations and assumptions but there has been no validation. But, this is not about what others say. This is about how I feel. For as long as I can remember, my dream has always been to make my parents proud. I have always tried to be a good son to them. In the last 6 years, I’ve tried harder everyday to achieve this dream and to be positive. So today, I am praying with my heart that our family can move forward, that the trial can come to a fair end and that I can give back all the love, support and strength I have received from so many of you. Thank you to all of you who constantly send positivity my way. You may not know it, but every single one of your prayers has helped.
Sooraj Pancholi had recently filed a police complaint, claiming he was being harassed, citing news reports and YouTube channels linking him in reference to the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and celebrity manager Disha Salian, both of which are subject of an ongoing high-profile probe by the CBI.
On the professional front, Sooraj Pancholi was launched by Salman Khan in the remake of Jackie Shroff’s Hero in 2015. He featured in Satellite Shankar last year, and is reportedly set to feature in Time to Dance opposite Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif. The actor also starred in music videos like GF BF opposite Jacqueline Fernadez in 2016.
