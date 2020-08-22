Sooraj Pancholi Quits Instagram & Deletes All Posts Except 1, Doesn't Specify Reason

Actor Sooraj Pancholi quit Instagram on Friday and deleted almost all of his posts. Sooraj Pancholi took to his Instagram stories on Friday and wrote that he will hopefully ‘see’ Instagram when the ‘world is a better place'. He added that he needed to breathe.

Sooraj Pancholi quits Instagram

The actor also deleted all his posts on the Facebook-owned platform, except one from November 9, 2018, where he has lit candles and written a lengthy note.

Sooraj Pancholi had recently filed a police complaint, claiming he was being harassed, citing news reports and YouTube channels linking him in reference to the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and celebrity manager Disha Salian, both of which are subject of an ongoing high-profile probe by the CBI.

On the professional front, Sooraj Pancholi was launched by Salman Khan in the remake of Jackie Shroff’s Hero in 2015. He featured in Satellite Shankar last year, and is reportedly set to feature in Time to Dance opposite Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif. The actor also starred in music videos like GF BF opposite Jacqueline Fernadez in 2016.

