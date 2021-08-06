'Soorarai Pottru': Madras High Court Passes Stay Order On Hindi Remake Of Suriya’s Film

South Indian actor Suriya's last Tamil release, Soorarai Pottru, received a terrific response from the fans despite it releasing on Amazon Prime Video and skipping its theatrical release. Lately, there have been talks about the Hindi remake of the film which will be produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra's Abudantia Entertainment. However, now the Madras High Court has passed a stay order the production of the Hindi remake.

Madras High Court passes a stay order on Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru

The Tamil film, based on the book Simply Fly- A Deccan Odyssey, authored by Captain G.R. Gopinath was produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. According to various media reports, Guneet Monga approached the Madras High Court against Suriya over the remaking rights of the film, including in Hindi. She alleged that the Tamil film was to be remade in Hindi by her and Suriya together. Instead, Suriya entered into a deal with Abundantia Entertainment without the consent of Guneet. She also alleged that Suriya did not fulfill the obligations under the original contract between the two.

According to various media reports, a month ago, Production houses 2D Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment had announced the remake of Soorarai Pottru. The film is an emotional and impactful story of Nedumaaran Rajangam or “Maara”, played by Suriya, who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital intensive industry with the help of his family, friends, and sheer will power. It was reported that director Sudha Kongara who had also directed the original will be directing the remake with Akshay Kumar reprising Suriya's role.

Suriya recently took to his Instagram handle to announce the Hindi remake of his Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. The actor shared a photo of his meet with Abuantia Entertainment. He also announced that the remake of the film will be directed by Sudha Kongara. In the caption, he wrote, "Excited to announce our association with @Abundantiaent led by @ivikramix for #SooraraiPottru in Hindi, Directed by #SudhaKongara". The cast of the Hindi remake has not been revealed yet. Sudha Kongara helmed the original Tamil film in 2020. She has now come on board to direct the Hindi version of the film.

IMAGE: SuriyaSivakumar/Facebook/Shutterstock

