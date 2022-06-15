'Soorarai Pottru': Suriya To Play Cameo In Hindi Remake Of Akshay Kumar Starrer Drama

The Hindi remake of south star Suriya-Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru went on floors in April. The Hindi remake will feature versatile star Akshay Kumar reprising Suriya’s role from the original while Radhika Madhan will reprise Aparna Balamurali’s character. After wrapping the first schedule in Mumbai, the film has reportedly left for Chennai, to begin with, the next.

Now, coming in as a big surprise for fans, Suriya who played the protagonist in the original film, will also be playing a cameo in the Hindi remake apart from bankrolling the project. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the update on Twitter while leaving fans excited to know more about the actor's role in the remake.

According to various media reports, the team of the upcoming film has acquired permission from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to shoot in the terminal and has already started to film some important sequences for the film. While sharing the update about the Jai Bhim actor's role, Bala tweeted, "Actor @Suriya_offl to do a cameo in #SooraraiPottru Hindi remake..."

The story of the film revolves around Nedumaaran Rajangam or Maara, who sets out to make the common man fly. It was partly inspired by events from the life of Simplifly Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Suriya played the lead role in the film, while Aparna Balamurali portrayed his wife. The movie was well-received by both the audience and critics. The film is jointly produced by Jyotika-Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, along with Abudantia Entertainment and Cape Good Films.

Earlier, after the team began shooting for the film, Suriya had shared a picture with Akshay on Instagram while seeking blessings from his fans. "A new beginning… need all your love and blessings!!" The actor had even surprised fans with the poster of the film that showed the silhouette of Bollywood's Khiladi in the background with a flying airplane. The poster read, "2D Entertainment in association with Abundantia Entertainment and Cape Good Films ANNOUNCING OUT 1ST PROJECT IN HINDI." The film is being helmed by Sudha Kongara who also directed the original film.

IMAGE: Instagram/ActorSuriya/AbundantiaEnt