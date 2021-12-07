'Sooryavanshi': Akshay Kumar Starrer Continues To Soar At Box Office Despite OTT Release

Sooryavanshi became one of the first few Bollywood films to get a release on the big screen after the COVID restrictions in the country began to ease. The film saw Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh take on pivotal roles and began a box office success soon after its release. The film recently released on the online streaming platform, Netflix, but continues to soar at the box office.

Sooryavanshi box office earnings continue to rise despite OTT release

The beginning of the month saw the Rohit Shetty directorial premiere on Netflix. One would assume this would cause the ever-increasing box office earning of the films to reduce, but it has only been inching closer to joining the 200-crore club. According to a tweet by Taran Adarsh, the film collected 36 Lakhs on Friday, 66 Lakhs on Saturday and a whopping 99 Lakhs on Sunday in its fifth week. Monday's box office collection amounted to 24 Lakhs and that brought the total box office collection of the film to a massive 193.60 Crores and the figure is only increasing.

The film earlier crossed the milestone of 100 Crores at the box office in only five days after its release. It hit the 150 Crore mark within 10 days, in its second week on the big screen. Sooryavanshi became the first film to cross the 100 Crore mark in the last two years, and several actors from the film industry cheered Akshay Kumar and his team for the success of the film.

#Sooryavanshi continues to collect, despite new films every week + reduced showcasing… Also, those who thought its biz would get exhausted after 2/3 weeks, have been proven wrong… [Week 5] Fri 36 lacs, Sat 66 lacs, Sun 99 lacs. Total: ₹ 193.37 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/aHwmytMTvq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2021

Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the film also garnered a lot of love and praise from the viewers. The song featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif and saw the latter wow the audience with her moves. The song quickly rose to fame after its release and bagged a whopping 20 Million views in a single day on YouTube. It also became the video streaming platform's most-watched video 24 hours after its release. The song released on November 6 and now has 117 Million views on YouTube. Tip Tip Barsa Paani was crooned by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik and comes from the original iconic song from Mohra, which saw Kumar take on a role opposite Raveena Tandon. The film's other songs including Na Jaa and Mere Yaara also became hit numbers after the release of the film.

