'Sooryavanshi': Akshay Kumar-starrer To Re-release In Gujarat On Makar Sankranti

Sooryavanshi opened the doors of the theatres after months of lockdown imposed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film, which stars Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, had raked in as much as Rs. 231.70 crore by the end of 2021. Now, the Rohit Shetty-directed blockbuster movie is all set for a theatrical release in Gujarat.

As stated by Pinkvilla, Sooryavanshi is all set to be released in Gujarat's multiplexes on the special occasion of Makar Sankranti. Film critic Taran Adarsh has shared the information regarding the same on his Twitter handle. Adarsh tweeted, "'SOORYAVANSHI' TO RE-RELEASE IN GUJARAT TOMORROW... On the auspicious occasion of #Sankranthi festival, #Sooryavanshi will re-release across 30 non-national multiplexes in #Gujarat tomorrow..." Taran further wrote, "This move will boost footfalls at a time when there's a dearth of new content in cinemas." As per the tweet, the film will be released across 30 non-national multiplexes.

About Sooryavanshi

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie features Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivan Bhatena, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and others. The film was a huge success at the box office and marked the top rank among the 2021 highest-grossing movies of Bollywood with a total collection of approximately Rs 293 crore. The film earlier crossed the milestone of Rs 100 crore at the box office in only five days after its release. It hit the Rs 150 Crore mark within 10 days, in its second week on the big screen. Sooryavanshi became the first film to cross the 100 crore mark in the last two years, and several actors from the film industry praised Akshay Kumar and his team for the success of the film.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani song became most-watched video within 24hrs post release

The song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the film has garnered a lot of appreciation and praise from the audience. The song featured Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif and bagged a whopping 20 million views in a single day on YouTube. It also became the video streaming platform's most-watched video within 24 hours after its release. The song was released on November 6, 2021, and now has 117 million views on YouTube. Tip Tip Barsa Paani was crooned by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik and comes from the original iconic song from Mohra, which saw Kumar take on a role opposite Raveena Tandon.

