'Sooryavanshi': Akshay, Ranveer & Ajay Welcome Audience To Theatres In New Video; Watch

After receiving a big blow due to the prevailing situations of the COVID pandemic, the film industry is thriving with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's decision to reopen the theatres in the state, which is deemed as a major market for cinema. One of the beneficiaries of this decision is Rohit Shetty's highly-anticipated actioner titled Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar. With Bell Bottom getting a big-screen outing in India, the Khiladi actor's forthcoming film is all set to have double the amount of screens for its Diwali release.

The entertainment industry has rejoiced over the news of theatres opening across the country and Rohit Shetty and Team Sooryavanshi are all set to welcome you back. The actor has taken to his official Instagram handle and dropped a special video featuring himself, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh.

Sooryavanshi to release this Diwali

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Khiladi actor has dropped a video where he, along with Singh and Devgn, can be seen welcoming audiences to cinema halls to enjoy the magic of movies on the big screen. In the video, the trio can be seen addressing the prevailing situations faced by the world in the past two years owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The stars also informed the fans that the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial will be hitting the theatres on November 5, on the special occasion of Diwali.

Sharing the video, Kumar wrote, "Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. '#BackToCinemas.'" Many fans and followers rushed to express their excitement for the film in the comments section of the post. Several of them dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons rejoicing over the joyful news.

Image: Instagram/@itsrohitshetty