'Sooryavanshi' & Others: How Stunts On Vehicles Have Evolved In Bollywood In A Decade

From the very inception of a moving image to special effects used today, cinema has the ability to transport one to any fantasy world. When it comes to action films, the Bollywood films have stunned the audience with their unique yet extravagant stunt creativity. Over the past decade, films are a result of a constant change in technology and creativity. With the growing need for some thrill and suspense, the filmmakers too have pulled up their socks to put lots of effort to do the stunts and make action scenes look more real. There are plenty of masterpieces in the action genre. Here is a list of action scenes that have made an impact on fans in the past decade.

List of extravagant action scenes in Bollywood films

Golmaal 3

When one thinks of incredible action scenes in Bollywood films with bike races, cars flipping, explosions, and many more, the first name that probably comes to one's mind is Rohit Shetty. The filmmaker has introduced audiences to unbelievable stunt scenes over the past decade. In the third film of the Golmaal franchise that Ajay Devgn recreated his iconic Phool Aur Kaante stunt. And ever since, there was no looking back. Rohit made sure to upgrade his 1991's stunt. Ajay has performed the memorable stunt on bikes, which Rohit directed him to perform on cars and even trucks in other Golmaal series and Son of Sardaar.

Race 2

Race 2 released in 2012, is helmed by Abbas-Mustan. Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, and John Abraham managed to surprise audiences by pulling off high-octane stunt scenes in cars as well as in a flying plane! Deepika won the hearts of her fans with her stunning driving scenes when she along with Saif try to get rid of the bomb placed beneath the car. One another scene that is remembered by most of the movie buffs is the iconic climactic flying scene when John and Saif indulge in an intense fight on a plane. In the end, Saif and Deepika jump from the place in a car that is seen flying using parachute.

Singham & Singham Returns

Singham, helmed by Rohit Shetty, has some really awesome stunts. One classic Rohit Shetty scene involves Ajay Devgn more flipping cars. In a scene, Ajay chases a car in a parking lot and manages to overtake him from a parallel line. However, the same SUV is put into a 180-degree slide wherein the Ajay gets out of the car which turns by itself. The scene does not end here as 'Singham' shoots the front tyre and the car sending it into an airborne. The car keeps spinning mid-air and Ajay grabs the driver and the car lands up on the roof.

Bang Bang

Bang Bang is a remake of Cameron Diaz and Tom Cruise's Knight and Day, and is helmed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik Roshan stepped into the action thriller world right from his Bollywood debut, Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, in 2000. Over the period of time, he has intrigued fans with amazing stunt and bike chasing scenes along with his on-screen charm and fine acting skills. In films like Dhoom 2 and Bang Bang, the actor can be seen shining in scenes with guns blazing, bike chasing, cars flipping, and more.

War

Yet another Hrithik Roshan film that made fans skip a heartbeat. With numerous adrenaline-pumping scenes featuring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik, the film made fans have an awe-inspiring experience in theatres. The 'Greek God' can be seen doing a wheelie, winning the race, making cars fly along with being involved in an intense fight.

Sooryavanshi

Just imagine the theatre experience of these high octane action, helicopter stunt & car chasing-blasting scenes from #Sooryavanshi @akshaykumar #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/LgCJ6iTPtH — विजय 👑 (@AKxFreak) September 30, 2021

Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is the latest addition to Rohit Shetty's cop thriller series. The film marks the first-ever collaboration of the stunt director and Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood. The combo itself raised the bar in the world of stunts. In the film, the actor can be seen hanging from the helicopter, climbing up on the copter by standing straight on a bike, the high-octane bike chases, and many more.

Image: Twitter/@gloomyranibow_/A still from Golmaal 3