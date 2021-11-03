'Sooryavanshi': Check Where And How To Watch Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Starrer

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, will be released in theatres the day after Diwali, on November 5, Friday. Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is one of the most hyped films of the year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film's release was postponed from last year. Now, the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer is planned to hit theatres on Friday, which is the day after Diwali.

The film follows the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad, who is tasked with stopping a bunch of dangerous terrorists from carrying out India's largest attack on the financial city, Mumbai. Veer puts everything on the line with DCP Bajirao Singham and Inspector Sangram Bhalerao at his side to prevent the terrorists from carrying out another awful tragedy in the city he loves. While Akshay will play DCP 'Veer Sooryavanshi' of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Katrina will play the actor's love interest in the film.

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi: Where and how to watch

You can book Sooryavanshi's tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get a cashback in your Amazon wallet. Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, and Jaaved Jaaferi appear in the film, which is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions, and Cape of Good Films. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will appear in the roles.

Casting:

Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi

Katrina Kaif as Aditi Sooryavanshi

Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham

Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao

Jaaved Jaaferi as Vikram

Gulshan Grover as Usmani

Abhimanyu Singh as Vinod Thapar

Jackie Shroff as Lashkar Khan

Online ticket bookings

For any theatre/cinema hall near you, you can book Sooryavanshi's tickets on BookMyShow or PayTM. If you use Amazon Pay to make a purchase, you may be eligible for a cashback in your Amazon wallet. The film was originally scheduled to be released on March 24, but it was postponed until April 30 this year. The film's release was postponed indefinitely due to a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic. When the cases started to rise up, the directors of Sooryavanshi declared that the film will be released around Diwali. Since November 1, theatres in Delhi have been allowed to run at full capacity. After a four-week pause, Sooryavanshi is expected to make its OTT debut.

Image: Instagram - Rohit Shetty