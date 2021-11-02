Sooryavanshi, Eternals All Set For Diwali Release; See State-wise COVID SOPs For Theatres

With the movie theatres finally opening for the public in India, cinema buffs are thronging the theatres to see their favourite artists on the big screen again. Also with the upcoming festive season, studios and filmmakers are releasing some of their tentpole movies. Highly anticipated movies like — Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, MCU's superhero movie Eternals and Bunty Aur Babli 2, among others, are slated to release in the theatres in the month of November. As these major film releases lined up for the festive season, here's a look at the COVID guidelines and rules for cinema halls for a few states, have a look.

1. Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government issued guidelines for the reopening of cinema halls, theatres, and auditoriums from October 22 at 50 per cent seating capacity. The guidelines allow access only to people with COVID vaccination certificates or with the Aarogya Setu App showing their 'safe status'. As of November 2, Maharashtra recorded 1,078 new cases while 1,095 recovered taking the total active cases in the state to 15,485.

2. Delhi

As COVID-19 cases saw a sharp decline in the National Capital, following which the Delhi government has allowed the cinema halls to reopen on November 1 with a 100% capacity. As of November 2, Delhi reported 34 new COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries, and zero deaths.

3. Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government opened the cinema halls on August 23 with a 50 per cent seating capacity. Also, schools reopened in the state for classes 9 to 12 students from September 1 with 50 per cent capacity on a rotation basis. As of November 2, 1851 new cases were recorded, while 1911 recovered.

4. Karnataka

Theatres in Karnataka reopened in the first week of October with a 100 per cent seating capacity. The guidelines mandated a minimum of one dose of vaccine along with other social distancing norms. In the last 24 hours, 1065 new cases and 1486 recoveries were recorded in the state.

5. Gujarat

Gujarat opened its cinema halls in July with 50 per cent seating capacity and standard COVID-19 norms like social distancing were issued. Meanwhile, 14 new cases and 13 recovered were reported in the last 24 hours.

6. West Bengal

West Bengal opened the theatres in August with 50 per cent seating capacity and proper COVID protocols in place. The state recorded 502 new cases, while 691 recovered.

7. Punjab

After seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government reopened the theatres with 50 per cent capacity, the criteria being at least one dose of vaccine for the visitors as well as staff members. Meanwhile, 30 new cases and 48 recoveries were recorded in Punjab in the last 24 hours.

8. Uttar Pradesh

The UP government opened the theatres with 50 per cent capacity in July. As of November 2, 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported while 36 recovered.

