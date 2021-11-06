Last Updated:

Sooryavanshi Reviewed By Anushka Sharma & Alia Bhatt; 'movie Brings Back Magic Of Cinemas'

'Sooryavanshi', one of Bollywood's most-awaited releases hit the big screens on November 5 and actors including Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt praised it.

Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi, one of Bollywood's most-awaited theatrical releases hit the big screens on November 5. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Although the film received praise from fans, it was also lauded by stars including Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and many others.

Celebrities review Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film was loved by many across the country. Anushka Sharma headed to her Instagram account on Saturday and uploaded the poster of the film on her story. She mentioned that it was now time to enjoy the 'magic of cinema' and wished the entire team the best of luck. The poster she uploaded featured Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in their police uniforms, with guns in their hands.

Alia Bhatt also headed to Instagram to share a video on her story of fans celebrating and welcoming the film to the theatres. She wrote, "What a way to begin" and mentioned that the 'magic of the movies' was back. Sooryavanshi became one of the first Bollywood theatrical releases in India after several states of the country eased COVID restrictions.

Sidharth Malhotra also posted a story of the poster of the film on his social media account. He was grateful that the 'magical experience of watching movies in theatres' was finally back. He also wished the team behind the film 'great success'.

Arjun Kapoor was also one of the many Bollywood actors to speak about the film online. He mentioned that he was glad to be watching a film on the big screen after such a long time and mentioned it was 'indeed a Happy Diwali for all cinema lovers'. He uploaded a boomerang of himself in a cinema hall, with 'Sooryavanshi' written on the big screen.

More about Sooryavanshi

The film sees Akshay Kumar take on the character of Veer Sooryavanshi. He is set another addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and steps into the role of the Chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad. The film is all about him and his team giving it their all to protect Mumbai from one of the city’s worst terror attacks ever seen.

