'Sooryavanshi': Songs From Akshay Kumar's Actioner That Have Taken Internet By Storm

Extending his cop universe, Rohit Shetty's upcoming police action drama flick titled Sooryavanshi is all set to hit the theatres on November 5. Coinciding on Diwali, netizens are expecting nothing short of a huge collection at the box office considering the star-studded cast and hype around the film. Apart from the reunion of three popular fictional cops of Bollywood from Shetty's cop universe, the songs of the film are also contributing to the anticipation ahead of its release.

So far, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi released three songs packed with energetic performances from the cast and catchy tunes. Check out these Sooryavanshi songs that have sent the fans into a frenzy ahead of the film's big Diwali release.

1. Aila Re Aillaa

The first song of the venture titled Aila Re Aillaa featured the three cops played by Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn showing off their wacky dance moves. The quirky track is created from Akshay's own song Aila Re Aillaa from the movie Khatta Meetha and provides a glimpse into the upcoming movie. The music video not only featured the police force dancing with guns, torches and shields but also them chasing the bag guys by firing the guns, jumping from rooftops and delivering flying kicks.

2. Mere Yaara

The refreshing romantic ballad titled Mere Yaara featured Akshay Kumar's fierce chemistry with the lead actor of the movie Katrina Kaif. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, the music video captures the couple's love story in the film. Their chemistry has been appreciated by many netizens adding fuel to their anticipation.

3. Najaa

Another banger from the upcoming actioner titled Najaa, the new dance number also features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The duo show off their ability to carry out wacky and complex choreography as they groove to the catchy beat. The music video also showed Akshay and Katrina having fun with each other. A golden helicopter is also featured in the video.

Set to be released on November 5 in theatres, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi features Akshay Kumar opposite Katrina Kaif. The cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi and more.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar