Sophie Choudry Asks If Anushka Gets Credit For Kohli's RCB Win, Jibes At Gavaskar's Remark

After Virat Kohli led team Bangalore registered a comfortable eight-wicket win over Rajasthan in their Dream11 IPL 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, actor Sophie Choudry took to Twitter and asked whether Anushka Sharma would be given credit for Bangalore's win. She claimed that it would be fair to hold the Phillauri actor responsible for Virat's performance and took a jibe at legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's unsolicited remark about the Bangalore team skipper.

Just wondering if @AnushkaSharma is being given credit for today’s match win?!! I mean it’s only fair🤓✋🏼 #RCBvsRR — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) October 3, 2020

Read | Anushka Sharma thrilled at Virat & co's super over win: 'Too exciting for a pregnant lady'

Many celebrities, of Bollywood and otherwise, had lashed out at Sunil Gavaskar for inappropriate comments on-air during the Dream11 IPL 2020 league match between Bangalore and Punjab earlier last month. Gavaskar had passed some unsavoury comments about Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma for the Indian skipper's underperformance. While the former cricketer was heavily slammed on social media for it, some even urged the BCCI to remove him from the panel.

Read | Amid Anushka Sharma comment row, Irfan Pathan indicates blanket respect to Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar Explains Statement

Gavaskar, later defended his remarks, saying it was in reference to a video clip where Kohli and Anushka were seen enjoying some tennis ball cricket in their compound. Gavaskar also rubbished allegations on social media that he made a "sexist comment".

The batting legend during the Chennai Vs Delhi match commentary explained his statement and said, "I've not made any sexist comment. Neither have I blamed Anushka for anything. I would urge people to re-visit the clip and see what I have actually said. I did not say anything wrong. It was not sexist. Someone just made a headline, out of context. I would urge people to watch the clip again. It's not that Kohli got out when I said that, he was in fact, batting and got out quite later. So there's no blame game here."

Read | Sunil Gavaskar's comment on Anushka Sharma leaves celebs divided as legend clarifies

Bangalore pick up 3rd win in IPL 2020

Clinching the third win in the Dream 11 IPL, Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday emphasized on the importance of the two points, adding that the tournament can get away from you very quickly. Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries as Bangalore defeated Rajasthan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said that is important to keep up the momentum.

"Very important two points. The kind of game we had last time, it's very important to back that up. It's something you need to understand [bad form] but when the team's doing well, you get more time to apply yourself. This tournament can get away from you very quickly. We need to keep up the momentum," said Kohli.

Read | Anushka Sharma pens hard-hitting note on 'privilege' of a male child, calls it 'myopic'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.