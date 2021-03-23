Sophie Choudry On 'freaking Out' When Asked To Wear Bikini: 'Took Years To Be Confident'

On Monday night, Sophie Choudry shared a series of pics from her Maldives vacay. The host-singer-actor sported a red bikini while posing by the beach. Sharing the pics, Choudry penned down a lengthy caption and recalled the time when she wasn't confident enough to pull off a beachwear. She expressed, "A lot of people probably think I was always this body confident. Truth be told, when I was asked to wear a bikini back in the MTV days, it would totally freak me out, to the point of wanting to quit."

Sophie remarked that she felt everyone around her was skinny that she was full of curves, flaws and superficial confidence. The Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara star continued that it took years for her to understand how important it is to love herself, to work on her physical and mental health and to accept that the most glorious thing about her is that she’s simply unique.

Not only her, but everyone is unique, added Sophie. She admitted that even now, on some days, she feels fitter, happier and prettier than others and then she embraces it all and just gets back on track. "None of us are perfect, we all have our insecurities, but try to be kind to yourself and you will see how even your flaws become beautiful because quite frankly, being perfect is boring! Happiness begins with you," she wrote in her note on Instagram.

As soon as Sophie Choudry's photos were up on the internet, her followers rushed to drop comments on them. Dia Mirza was one of the firsts to drop fire emojis, followed by London Confidential actor, Mouni Roy. Many simply dropped endearing comments and lauded the actor's fitness regime and confidence.

Sophie on being unconfident while wearing a bikini

Sophie won many hearts with her dance numbers in movies like Aa Dekhen Zara, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara, among others. She was also a part of the Mahesh Babu starrer 1: Nenokaddine and Vedi. She recently hosted India’s first-ever Polo awards- Los Polistas at City Palace, Jaipur. "A night where the champions of the blue-blooded sport were recognised and celebrated," she wrote.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.