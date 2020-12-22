Sophie Choudry Reacts To Farah Khan's Statement, 'Stop Worrying About Dying From A Virus'

Amid an ongoing world pandemic, there are many discussions and conversations revolving around the 'concept of death' because 2020 has seen a staggering number of Coronavirus deaths. Jewelery designer and Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali took to her Twitter handle and asked, "Why are so many people afraid of dying?"

She further wrote that eventually everyone has to die one day and one needs to therefore stop 'worrying about dying from a virus'. She wrote, instead, "concentrate on living & helping the less fortunate.That should be d ONLY thing one should obsess over." [sic] Responding to Farah's tweet, singer and actor Sophie Choudry wrote, "One should not be afraid of dying but of causing someone else’s death due to being irresponsible."

She further explained that just because "you may survive the virus, doesn’t mean someone you infect will. Hence help those who are less fortunate & behave responsibly to protect all those around you." [sic]

One should not be afraid of dying but of causing someone else’s death due to being irresponsible. Just cos you may survive the virus, doesn’t mean someone you infect will. Hence help those who are less fortunate & behave responsibly to protect all those around you🙏🏼 https://t.co/uDd15ScZuy — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) December 21, 2020

Netizens React to Sophie's Reply

Well Said Sophie ..

So let us all #wearmaskprotectlife #WearAMask

This Virus is no Joke and it's not Over .. — Mudit (@MuditHastir) December 21, 2020

Great 🙏.keep inspiring — Sushant Aggarwal (@Sushant25060370) December 22, 2020

Well said,Sophie 🙏🏻 — sanjeev patel (@sanj911) December 21, 2020

COVID-19 cases go past 19 lakh in Maha

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 19,02,458, the state health department said. With 75 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 48,876, an official said.

A total of 4,112 patients were discharged after treatment from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 17,94,080. The state now has 58,376 active cases, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 503 new cases during the day, taking its caseload to 2,87,816 while the fatality count rose by 9 to 11,019.

New COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa: Everything you need to know about it

COVID-19: Pfizer, Moderna testing vaccine efficacy against new virus strain in UK

(With PTI inputs)

