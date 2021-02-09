Sophie Choudry Turns 39; Fans And Family Flood Her Social Media With Love And Wishes

Popular host and actor Sophie Choudry turned 39 yesterday. Friends and fans alike poured in warm birthday wishes for the actor. She has posted four different photos where she is seen in stylish looking outfits in each of them. There are fancy decorated cakes sent by fans and family look absolutely decadent.

Sophie Choudry's photos from her birthday celebration

Tons of love & toooo much cake for my own good😄🙈🎂

Thank you everyone for your wishes on my birthday and for making me feel so special. Am truly grateful & I never take it for granted🙏🏼🙏🏼💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/TPlKSmIkBB — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) February 9, 2021

Surrounded by balloons and minimal décor, Sophie Choudry's photos show the actor sporting a different outfit in each photo. In one photo we can see her at a restaurant in a black off-shoulder dress. In the next two images which were probably clicked at her home, she is seen wearing a hot pink one-piece dress and a dark green top matched with a light green skirt in another. The next photo is of Sophie somewhere outside, sporting a plain white shirt and mint green pants. Her fashion game is always on point, whether she is travelling or at home. She even posted a video of the celebration on her Instagram. Watch the video here:

The Instagram video garnered over 5000 views in just two hours. With over 45 thousand comments on her previous post, Sophie's birthday was spent well indeed. Farah Khan Kunder, Tusshar, Dino Morea, Riteish Deshmukh all took to Twitter to express their heartfelt wishes for Sophie Choudry's birthday. Check out the tweets from Sophie Choudry's Twitter below:

You are the sweetest RD!! Thank you soooo much ❤️ https://t.co/r2lZ00kHED — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) February 8, 2021

About Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry is a British actor based in India who is known for her dance numbers in movies like Aa Dekhen Zara, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara, etc. She has also featured in the Mahesh Babu starrer 1: Nenokaddine and Vedi. She has also acted in few movies. Currently, she is the co-owner of a fitness brand named FitTOX. She is also an established singer with a range of Hindi and Punjabi songs under her belt.

(Image Source: Sophie Choudry's Twitter)

