Sophie Choudry's Birthday: Check Out 10 Hottest Looks Of The Diva

Singer and actor Sophie Choudry who rose to fame with her album Baby Love - Sophie, has been recently grabbing eyeballs through her Instagram handle. The actress raises the oomph factor as she looks sizzling hot in her pictures. Sophie is pretty active on social media and keeps her fans posted with latest pictures from her personal life and shoots. Sophie made her Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ke Side Effects starring Rahul Bose and Mallika Sherawat and was also seen in David Dhawan's Shaadi No. 1 also starring Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Zayed Khan, Esha Deol among others.

She has also made appearances in movies like Speed, Heyy Baby and Kidnap. On the work front, the singer's last single Aaj Naiyo Sawna with Manj Musik released in 2019. She was also the host of Voot's Work it Up in which she chatted with various celebrities who gave us an insight into their daily fitness regime.

Sophie Choudry turned 38 on February 8. Sophie Choudry's fashion choices never cease to impress her fans. On her birthday let's take a look at the 10 hottest Sophie Choudry's Instagram Photos

Sophie Choudry's Photos

Sophie looks stunning in her Maldives photos sporting a bikini with a yellow and blue shrug that she has stylishly draped on. Her beach look definitely makes us long for the sea.

Another picture from her Maldives vacation, Sophie Choudhary has upped her fashion game with this two-piece co-ord floral set. The beach, the sunlight and the dress make her look like the Goddess she is.

Sophie was able to grab the attention of her fans with his neon green bikini number. The actress looks jaw-droppingly beautiful and seems like she has indeed stepped from paradise.

Sophie can rock athleisure wear as well as she can rock a bikini. Her sports bra and leggings set with engraved patterns on it makes her look so serene.

Sophie's Choudry's fashion choices know no bounds. The singer wore this for the virtual Lakme Fashion Show and she looks enthralling as ever.

The Internet broke when Sophie posted a picture of herself rocking a gold shimmery bikini. Her fans couldn't stop gushing over her looks.

Sophie wowed her fans with her saree draping skills. Sophie looks so divine in this white sheer saree.

Sophie's lilac number left her fans in awe over her beauty. The actor looks so chic and at ease while posing for the gram in this lovely outfit.

Sophie looks like a stunner and party-ready in this one-shouldered top. Though plain and basic, Sophie manages to pull it off.

Sophie looks sizzling hot in this gold dress and it feels as if she is coming out of a fairy tale. Her pictures will definitely wipe away any persons mid-week blues.

