'Sorry For Pain': Babil Apologises To Mother For 'temperament' Issues In Heartfelt Note

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, who is quite active on social media, took to Instagram and penned a note while apologising to his mother and shared memories of his father. In his emotional note, Babil apologised for being 'temperamental', for all the pain and promised to take care of her. He also confessed that it's only his mother who loves him in the entire world.

Babil's note for mother

He shared a picture of his mother and confessed that no one cares about him except his mother and he feels grateful for it. Understanding his mother’s pain after his father’s death, Babil wrote that ‘I want to be the one to take care of you." The emotional note read, “The one and only. My only one. I'm so temperamental, I regret. She's there for me, you know? The only one. No one gives a f**k about me, truly, except my Mumma. I love you so much, I'm sorry for the pain. In the closing chapters of our book; selfishly, I want to be the one to take care of you."

Earlier in April, Sutapa penned a heartwarming note for her son Babil who broke down at a popular award show while receiving an award on behalf of his father. Calling him a 'strong man (kadak launda)', Sutapa wrote that her son doesn't cry in secret, he does it in front of everyone instead. Babil was at the event to collect two awards on behalf of his late father. Irrfan won the Best Actor award for Angrezi Medium and a Lifetime Achievement award too. The poem that was written in Hindi, translates as “My son. He is a very strong boy. He cries in front of everyone not quietly. He is a very strong guy. Collects the memories of father with delicate fingers. Scatters them like fragrance. Saves them in closed diaries. He is a very tough guy. He is able to hug his mother and say. ′′You were a thick tree for all of us whole life, Now fly mother spread your wings and lose your senses." She is shy, her dimples fall on her cheeks with a smile. When he says to his own mother ′′ Now go live your life Simran.”

Irrfan Khan passed away last year after a two-year battle with cancer. On the one-year anniversary of his death, Babil shared a picture of his father building a table. He wrote that nobody will ever be able to replace him. Over the past year, both Babil and Sutapa have been sharing memories of Irrfan on social media.

