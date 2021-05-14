'Sorry For The Misunderstanding': Paresh Rawal Shuts Down Death Hoax With Witty Comment

Bollywood veteran actor Paresh Rawal has shut down a hoax claiming that he is dead. A tweet claimed that the 65-year-old actor has passed away on Friday in the morning at 7 am. But before the rumour would spread, the Hera Pheri actor deflated the news. Rawal always amazes his fans with his extraordinary sense of humour. He took the screenshot of the tweet and shared it on his official Twitter page and gave a witty reply 'Sorry for the misunderstanding':

🙏...Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am ...! pic.twitter.com/3m7j8J54NF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 14, 2021

Ntizen reacts

However, fans were not thrilled by the actor's death hoax. Some of them expressed their anger, some shared funny jokes and memes and some of them prayed for the actor's long life.

We all love you sir.. you are a true comedian... — NARENDRA-DESHBHAKT (@IMNARENDRA17) May 14, 2021

Ye kya behuda mazak — Tina (@TinaRoy92936164) May 14, 2021

Before Paresh Rawal, many celebrities like Lucky Ali, Mukesh Khanna, Kirron Kher, and others have also fallen prey to viral death hoaxes on social media.

Paresh Rawal Tests Positive For COVID-19

On March 26, Paresh Rawal tested COVID positive after taking the first dose of the vaccine and termed it as ‘unfortunate.’ He also urged people who had come in contact with him to get tested. Hel announced the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on Twitter while requesting those who met him in the last 10 days to get themselves tested.

Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 26, 2021

The Hungama actor had taken the first dose of the vaccine on March 9. He shared a photograph on his Twitter in which he can be seen showing a 'V' symbol. He also wrote that 'V' stood for the vaccine. The actor also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the arrangements for the COVID-19 vaccine.

V for vaccines. ! Thanks to All the Doctors and Nurses and the front line Health care workers and The Scientists. 🙏Thanks @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/UC9BSWz0XF — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) March 9, 2021

(Image Credits: PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.