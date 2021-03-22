SOTY 2 Box Office Collection (all Time): Check How Much Tiger, Tara & Ananya's Film Earned

Opened with a mixed review from the audience and the critics, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday's 2019 release, Student Of The Year 2, left many moviegoers confused with its final verdict. While others were keenly looking for its final verdict, a section of moviegoers kept looking for its all-time collection. On a related note, if - SOTY 2 Box office collection and SOTY 2 earnings - were a frequent question in your search history, here's a detailed answer for you along with the details of its budget as well.

A look at SOTY 2 box office collection (All-time)

The Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday starrer released on the second weekend of May 2019, on May 10. As per the report of Box Office India, the Punit Malhotra directorial's first-day collection was approximately â‚¹11.21 crores. On its first weekend, the film minted over â‚¹36.15 crores.

Meanwhile, the first weekend's gross collection was â‚¹54 crores. On the other hand, as per the weekly collection on the basis of territory, the film managed to hook the Mumbai-based audience the most, during its four-run week. Delhi and Punjab stood second and third, in terms of the weekly territory collection of the film. The three cities managed to collect more than half of the total first-week collection.

The final verdict for the film, as per its Box Office India page, read, "flop" with a total collection of â‚¹93.52 crores. On the other side, the report stated that the overall budget of the film was approximately â‚¹65 crores. Interestingly, critic Komal Nath has written that the film lacks hit music and engaging script in his brief review.

SOTY vs SOTY 2

On the other side, the first instalment of the series, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, performed well at the box-office as it managed to get the label of "semi-hit", on its BO India page. The first part of the series collected â‚¹7 crores on its first day and â‚¹25 crores on its first weekend. A total collection of â‚¹96.66 crores of the film was recorded in its cash register.