Soundarya Sharma Shares Video Of Herself Making Roti, Fans Call Her 'all-rounder'

Indian actor Soundarya Sharma has been stuck in the US ever since the lockdown has been imposed. She has been keeping herself involved in productive activities over there and never fails to entertain her fans through her updates on social media. Recently, the actor shared a video of herself making roti. Read further ahead.

Soundarya Sharma making roti

Soundarya Sharma is one of the very active celebrities on social media. From informative posts to goofy pictures, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for the eyes of the fans to watch. Recently, on August 16, 2020, Soundarya Sharma took to her official Twitter handle to post a video of herself making a roti. The actor can be seen wearing a black pant with a black bralette that says “DKNY”. The actor has worn a white jacket on top of her outfit and has kept it unzipped. She captioned the post, “Who wants ROTI? Like I said life is tough, ds s wat I hv been doing in LA, 4am filling 🧯 in d car 2Makin Rotis 4friends, gotta things 2do man. PS: don’t miss my Frnd sayin ‘can’t believe ye itni achchi roti bhi banati hai’ Ima legit good roti & homemaker apart 4m being a gud actor 😛”.

Who wants ROTI? like I said life is tough, ds s wat I hv been doin in LA, 4m filling⛽️ in d car 2Makin Rotis 4friends, gotta things 2do man PS: don’t miss my Frnd sayin ‘can’t believe ye itni achchi roti bhi banati hai’ Ima legit good roti & homemaker apart 4m being a gud actor😛 pic.twitter.com/Kdjyzc8ozo — Soundarya Sharma (@soundarya_20) August 16, 2020

Just as Soundarya Sharma shared this video on social media, it went viral on the internet. The post gained 1,000 likes in no-time and fans spammed the comment section of her post with comments of appreciation. Fans even called Soundarya Sharma an all-rounder and an inspiration.

You’re an all rounder dear. You’re an inspiration to the youth darling. — Kunal Gupta  (@kunalgupta07) August 16, 2020

Its truly amazing what a crisis can make people do; brings out the best in them, for some people at least.

Being so far away from home and family is terrible, no doubt. Stay strong! — Sisil Kabir (@sisilk) August 16, 2020

Its a surprise.. a glamorous girl making rotis.. that to with a perfection.. wow../ — Prathamesh (@pratt_srt) August 16, 2020

While having many media interactions through her social media, Soundarya Sharma has revealed that she tries not to think about the time when she will be able to return to India because the wait is never-ending. She said that honestly, it has been a true life-learning experience for her as she had never even imagined herself to be locked down in a place like Los Angeles. The actor revealed that she had gone there here to attend an intensive acting course at Lee Strasberg and New York Film Academy and then was in the middle of a shooting in Universal Studios the day this pandemic was announced. Since then, things completely changed for her. With so many things going on all around the world, the situation is quite serious and things have been different, so it has been an experience and she has learnt so many things during this time.

