Soundarya Sharma's First Look From 'Raktanchal' Season 2 Out Now; See Pics

Raktanchal is a crime drama web series directed by Ritam Srivastav for MX Player original that premiered on May 28, 2020. The show has been renewed for a second season and the new season will see actor Soundarya Sharma playing the female protagonist in the show. The first look of the actor was recently shared on Twitter, with a short description of her character. Read ahead to know more.

Soundarya's first look for Raktanchal season 2

Taking to Twitter, Entertainment Industry Tracker, Ramesh Bala shared pictures of the actor where she can be seen wearing a simple, light coloured saree. Her hair was tied up in a neat bun and she was seen opting for the subtle look. In his caption, Ramesh wrote, “@soundarya_20, who plays the Female protagonist of #Raktanchal shares the look from her series season2!” Speaking of her role, he wrote, “Plays a simple home maker who weaves her way into the world of politics because of the circumstances she had to face to protect her family”. He also said that the show is set to premiere on MX Player in July 2021. Soundarya replied to his post by writing, “@rameshlaus thank you sir.”

Sharing the same pictures - a side faced look, a zoomed-in and a zoomed-out look, Soundarya wrote, “RAKTANCHAL #Season2 #Roli #ComingSoon #à¤°à¤•à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¤² #à¤¸à¥€à¤œà¤¼à¤¨à¥¨ only on @MXPlayer @ritamsrivastav @shashankraai.” She also revealed that the story is inspired by true events. Fans and friends are very excited to see the actor on screen and expressed their excitement in the comments section. Take a look below.

More about Raktanchal

The first season of Raktanchal stars Kranti Prakash Jha and Nikitin Dheer in the lead along with Chittaranjan Tripathy, Vikram Kochhar, Pramod Pathak, Soundarya Sharma, Ronjini Chakraborty and Daya Shankar Pandey in supporting roles. It is written by Sarvesh Upadhyay and produced under the banner of Pinaka Studios Pvt Ltd and Mahima Productions. The story of the series is inspired by real-life events from the 1980s of Purvanchal, a region in east Uttar Pradesh. Soundarya played the role of Roli and was seen in all 9 episodes of the show. The IMDb rating of the show is 7.5 out of 10.

(Promo Image source: Soundarya Sharma's Instagram)

