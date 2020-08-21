CBI Team Likely To Visit Cooper Hospital, Will Record Statement Of Sushant Autopsy Doctors

In a key development in the CBI's breakneck speed probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, one of the five teams that have split up from the contingent is likely to visit Cooper Hospital to interrogate and record the statements of doctors who conducted the postmortem of Sushant Singh Rajput. This comes after the CBI took over the case from Mumbai Police by taking custody of documents such as the Post Mortem Report, Forensic report, Autopsy report, Viscera report, Statement copies of 56 persons interrogated by the Mumbai Police, CCTV footages, Sushant's digital media and electronics such as his laptop, as well as his diary.

Earlier in the day, Inspector Bhushan Belnekar of the Bandra police station, who was the Investigation Officer (IO) in Sushant's case, handed over the items to CBI's Anil Yadav. Belnekar's statement was also taken by the central agency as he was the IO in the case. CBI also took the statement of Sushant's cook Neeraj Singh who was the first to be grilled by the central agency.

The CBI will also interrogate Sandip Ssingh, self-proclaimed friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, soon. Sandip Ssingh has been the first to reach Sushant's house and purportedly took control of the prevailing situation, despite the Mumbai Police being present on the spot. His statement had seemed inconsistent while narrating the scene on the Sushant's death in an interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and had been questioned by members of Sushant's family and family friends who have been spoken to by Republic.

CBI's meeting lasted till 12.30 am on Thursday

According to sources, CBI SIT senior officials might stay in Mumbai for at least a week and after carrying out the required crime scene analysis, the forensic experts will head back to Delhi to analyse evidence at the CFSL.

The CBI officials who landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening were in a meeting the same night which lasted till 12.30 am. On Friday, the Central Agency officials left the DRDO guesthouse in the morning in three Innovas, in stark contrast to erstwhile Bihar police team that had been made to travel in auto-rickshaws.

The independent investigating agency had registered an FIR after the Centre had approved Bihar government's proposal last week. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR.

Supreme Court verdict

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the surrounding circumstances

