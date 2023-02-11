South African Rapper AKA Shot Dead In Durban; Family Issues Statement

Rapper AKA, otherwise known as Kiernan Forbes, has been shot dead in Durban, South Africa. The South African rapper was 35 years old at the time of his passing. His parents, Tony and Lynn Forbes, along with other family members confirmed the rapper’s passing via social media.

AKA’s family issued a statement via his Instagram and Twitter handles, which have more than 8.8 million followers cumulatively. In the statement, they revealed his passing and added that they are waiting for more details to surface via the Durban Police.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening or February 10, 2023. We are awaiting further details from Durban police. To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo,” his parents wrote. “To many, he was AKA, Supa Mega, Bhova and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by. Our son was loved and gave love in return."

More details about AKA's passing

As per the Times, a South African publication, police sources revealed that AKA was a victim of a drive-by shooting. The rapper was visiting a popular restaurant in Durban and was killed outside of it, as per the report.

IOL further reports that the rapper’s bodyguard was also shot and remains fatally injured. Another unidentified person sustained injuries from the shooting. The rapper recently took to Instagram on Friday in order to promote Mass County, his upcoming album scheduled for a later release in February. He’d also tweeted about his album as well.