South Indian Remakes That Turned Out To Be Bollywood Blockbusters

Bollywood today has given the audience many films to remember. Many people are aware of some films in Bollywood that have been remade from other regional popular films. South Indian films are not only popular with their content but also with their actors. A few South Indian remakes in Bollywood have not only turned out to be blockbusters but have also won special places in the hearts of many fans. Listed below are the top five Bollywood flicks that were remakes of South films, including Simmba, Kabir Singh, Kick and more:

Bollywood flicks that were South Indian remakes

Simmba

Rohit Shetty's Simmba is a popular example of South Indian remakes becoming blockbusters. The film earned some great appreciation from its viewers and broke many box-office records. The movie released in 2018 and starred Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in prominent roles.

Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is another perfect example of South Indian remakes becoming hugely successful. The film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is the same director that directed the original South Indian film. The film released in the year 2019 and made quite some news with its box-office numbers.

Kick

This is another film that gained huge popularity. The is a South Indian remake of the film with the same title. Making a business of more than Rs 233 crores, this one stole the hearts of many young fans.

Bodyguard

Another Salman Khan film that was also one of the most popular South Indian remakes in Bollywood. The movie took the same title and was released in the year 2011. Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor's chemistry in the film was widely appreciated.

Baaghi 2

This one is a South Indian remake of the film, Kshanam. The film crossed Rs 166 crores. Baaghi 2 starred Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

