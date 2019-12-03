South India's 'Natural Star' Nani's 26th Film To Be Titled 'Tuck Jagadeesh', See Poster

South Indian cinema's 'natural star' Nani announced the title of his 26th film through his social media account earlier today and sent a wave of anticipation among his fans. The film, to be helmed by director Shiva Nirvana, is titled 'Tuck Jagadeesh' and will reportedly feature actors Nani, Ritu Verma and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release in 2020.

Take a look at Nani's Twitter post:

The actor has posted a poster of the film along with the title wherein he can be seen in a maroon striped shirt and grey pants against the backdrop of a paddy field with a windmill in view. No other details about the cast or the storyline of the film has been announced.The film is set to start filming early next year.

More about the film

The film will be produced by Shine Creations and SS Thaman will reportedly compose the music. Tuck Jagadeesh will be actor Nani's second collaboration with director Shiva Nirvana. The duo has worked together in the 2017 Telugu romantic drama Ninnu Kori where Nani was cast opposite Nivetha Thomas.

Before beginning the shoot for Tuck Jagadeesh, Nani will finish the shoot of his milestone 25th film 'V'. The film will feature actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas and will be directed by Krishna Indraganti. It is scheduled to release on the eve of Ugadi next year. Earlier this year, Nani was seen portraying the role of a cricketer in Gowtham Tinnanauri's Telugu sports drama Jersey. A Bollywood remake of Jersey has also been announced which is set to feature the Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor and is scheduled to release in August 2020.

