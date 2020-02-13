SP Balasubhramanyam Donates Ancestral Home In Nellore To Kanchi Math, Expresses Gratitude

SP Balasubhramanyam has reportedly donated his ancestral home in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh to the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham to run a Vedic school. As per reports, the legendary singer invited Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham to his home when the seer recently came to the city.

The house is located at Tipparajuvari Street. The rituals to the handover of the house took place on Tuesday. The house is located at Tipparajuvari Street. A video from the event too surfaced on social media.

Tughlaq editor S Gurumurthy shared a post in which Balasubhramanyam can be seen reciting a prayer.

Here’s the video

SP Balasubramaniam famous singer has donated his ancestral home at Nellore to Kanchi Math. He is singing in the presence of Kanchi Acharya Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi at his home in Nellore which he donated. pic.twitter.com/cRVEHPIYLv — S Gurumurthy (@sgurumurthy) February 12, 2020

While Balasubrahmanyan is known to be religious, Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami also praised the singer’s father Sripathi Panditaradhyula Sambamurthy for organising Thyagaraja Smaranotsavams in the city. Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swami was also quoted as highlighting the importance of Vedas, Carnatic music and verses, religious texts and epics and historicals.

Balasubrahmanyan too reportedly stated that he felt delighted and privileged about his home being utilised for Vedic education. He conveyed his gratitude to the Math for giving him the opportunity to contribute.

Balasubrahmanyan is among the most renowned singers in the Indian film industry. He has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan by the government.

While he is primarily known for his work in South film industry, he has numerous tracks to his credit in Hindi as well. Some of the most popular in this lot have been for Salman Khan in the actor’s initial films.

