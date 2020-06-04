SP Balasubrahmanyam's Birthday: Twitterati Pour Wishes For The Legendary Singer

SP Balasubrahmanyam, the famous singer and music composer turns 74 today. On the occasion of his birthday, fans and admirers flooded Twitter with birthday wishes for the musical maestro. Many people not only wished the legendary artist, but also tweeted about their favourite SP Balasubrahmanyam songs and music. Many of the fans also shared hand made posters of the singer.

SPB sang songs in over 16 languages

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung almost 40,000 songs in almost 16 different languages - Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada being a few of the languages the artist has sung in. Some fans made artistic drawings of the singer. Check the tweets here:

Two absolute jewels from #Priyamudan have vocals lent by the legendary #SPBalasubrahmanyam - Bharathikku Kannamma and Pooja Vaa. These two songs are huge favorites of fans, and have Thalapathy #Vijay's graceful dance which made them timeless classics. #HappyBirthdaySPB pic.twitter.com/co8WNnlo7Z — George (@VijayIsMyLife) June 4, 2020

Salmania wishes you Happy Birthday #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir ...

He was the voice of Salman Khan in 90's ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ociABB9362 — Harsh Chandel (@Harsh__Chandel) June 4, 2020

Birthday wishes to Legendary SP Balasubramanyam Garu 🎂🎂#MegaStarChiranjeevi #SPBalasubramaniam pic.twitter.com/5PSc0zfihI — chiranjeevi tharvathe yevarayina | Aacharya 🔥🔥 (@Deepu0124) June 4, 2020

B'day wishes to my favourite Legendary Singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam 🎂💐🎼🎹🙏

(Mixed media on toned paper) pic.twitter.com/8FBZP9NsSd — Deepak Shukla (@deepaks24549152) June 4, 2020

SP Balasubrahmanyam recently posted a throwback picture of himself. He also quoted in Beethoven in the caption stating "Music can Change the World". Many fans and well-wishers also posted birthday wishes under the comments and said that SP Balasubrahmanyam's music had certainly changed their perspective of what music is and what it can be.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was interested in music since he was a child. The singer continued his studies to become an engineer but was unable to finish the course due to health problems. This is when SP Balasubrahmanyam took up music. He then went on to work under the legendary P. B. Srinivas. The artist finally made his debut in a Telegu movie. The singer also went on to win many prestigious awards like six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer, Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan (2011) from the Government of India.

SP Balasubrahmanyam recently made headlines again when he composed a song to create awareness on COVID-19. He is worked extensively with A R Rahman.

