Salman Khan Starrer Maine Pyar Kiya's Best Songs Sung By SP Balasubrahmanyam

Salman Khan got his very first lead role in the 1989 romantic drama film, Maine Pyar Kiya. Maine Pyar Kiya was directed by Sooraj Barjatya. It marked the debut of Bhagyashree. The film also had several great songs, many of which were sung by the acclaimed playback singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam. Here are a few of the best songs in Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya that were sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Songs that were sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam in Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya

Also Read | Superhit SP Balasubramanyam songs from Salman Khan starrer 'Love'

Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate

Aate Jaate Hanste Gaate was one of the best and most popular songs from Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya. The song is romantic, as well as mournful, and will surely tug at your heartstrings. SP Balasubrahmanyam provided the baritone for the song, while massively acclaimed singer, Lata Mangeshkar, provided the female vocal talent.

Also Read | Salman Khan picks a contemporary story post 'Radhe' & it's a remake of this Marathi movie

Kabootar Ja Ja Ja

Kabootar Ja Ja Ja is another song from the film that became an instant classic. Once again, the vocal talents were provided by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and Lata Mangeshkar. The song is still popular to this day and is one of the best romantic songs from 80s Bollywood.

Maine Pyar Kiya

Maine Pyar Kiya is the title song of the film and was one of S. P. Balasubrahmanyam's most popular songs. Lata Mangeshkar provided the female voice for the song. The music video featured Salman Khan and Bhagyashree and is an ode to their blooming love.

Also Read | Salman Khan's trademarks that every Bhai fan should know about

SP Balasubrahmanyam's amazing career

SP Balasubrahmanyam is undoubtedly one of the most prolific playback singers in the Indian music industry. He has provided his amazing singing talents for over 40,000 songs in nearly 16 different Indian languages. In fact, SP Balasubrahmanyam also holds the Guinness World Record for singing the most songs in the film industry. The 73-year-old artist was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2001, and the Padma Bhushan in 2011.

Also Read | Ripped jeans evolution: How the styling has changed from Salman Khan to Shahid Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.