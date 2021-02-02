'Special OPS' Actor Muzamil Ibrahim Says There's A 'growing Sense Of Extremism' In India

Special OPS actor Muzamil Ibrahim recently took a stroll down memory lane after he shared memories of him being awarded the prestigious Jeevan Raksha Padak back in 1994 and the Godfrey Philips Bravery Award in 2008 on his Instagram handle. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the model-actor spoke about not opening up regarding the same and addressed the 'changing demographics' of the country. According to Muzamil, everyone is getting 'intolerant' about everything lately.

Muzamil Ibrahim speaks about intolerance in India

Muzamil Ibrahim was honoured with the first aforementioned award at the age of eight, for saving his schoolmate's life from drowning while he received the second award for helping a senior English lady from drowning in the Arabian Sea. Speaking about not sharing the same with anyone for the longest time, Muzamil said to HT that he never felt the urge to do even after being insisted on by his friends. However, the 35-year-old has reasons for opening up about it now, he revealed to the portal.

According to Muzamil, because of the way demographics are changing within the country, he felt that everyone should have a sense of inclusiveness and thus, he decided on putting it out on social media. However, his idea for doing so was also to give out the message that one must do as much as possible for the country in peace and not zero down to any kind of violence. The 35-year-old also spoke about intolerance in India and said that everyone, these days, is getting intolerant for everything.

Elaborating further on the same, Muzamil said that intolerance has come to a point that unless one carries the National Flag or has a tattoo of the Indian Flag on their arm, they aren't considered Indian. According to him, there's a growing sense of extremism in India. Sharing his example, the actor said that when he saved the British woman's life, he didn't think about her nationality. He added saying every time she or her family will think about India, they will think dearly about the country where somebody saved her life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Muzamil Khan has the second season of Disney+Hotstar series Special Ops in the pipeline. He also revealed writing a couple of film scripts and a rap song to the portal. In addition to that, Muzamil also shared singing the rap himself and further revealed having shot the music video of it as well.

