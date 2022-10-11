'Special Ops' Fame Sajjad Delafrooz Joins Iran Anti-hijab Protests; Hails Bravery Of Women

As the anti-hijab protest in Iran is gaining support and solidarity across the world, the movement is being backed by various film artistes. After an Iranian-born Bollywood actor Mandana Karimi recently staged a solo protest in Mumbai, another actor joined the cause.

While the protests are raging like wildfire in Iran, Tiger Zinda Hai fame actor Sajjad Delafrooz, shed light on the plight of women in the country amidst these ongoing protests and lauded their courage. For those unaware, a massive anti-hijab revolution has broken out in Iran after women came out in large numbers to protest against the death of a 22-year-old named Mahsa Amini who lost her life in custody after being detained by the official morality police.

Actor Sajjad Delafrooz shares plight of women in Iran

The death of Amini left furious women protesting and highlighting the atrocities under a gender apartheid regime. Born in Iran, Delafrooz is well-versed in the situation of women in the country. In his lengthy note, the actor shared lessons he learnt from the women standing on the streets and fighting with utmost bravery as he joined the protests.

“Let me share the lesson I learned from the young women when I was out on the streets: BRAVERY. They taught me I can stand against most brutal enforcement... Tear gas, guns, pepper spray...None of these feared them... I was attacked by tear gas, pepper spray, beaten up with batons, the police were shooting people directly but nothing derailed the spirit of these young women!" he wrote in his note.

Further, the actor, who also appeared in Special Ops, wrote how he was taken aback by the strength and courage of the women who stood firmly on the roads despite all odds. "When I saw a pregnant woman, women with asthma, and frail teenagers standing on the same grounds with me, I realized the meaning of bravery. I realized how proud I should be of these women in my country, and I should be hopeful for a better future for my country and this world. To you, Iranian Women who made me put the fear away give me a chance to stand next to you!” the note read.

The ongoing anti-hijab revolution in Iran has reached India's shores where stars like Mandana Karimi and others have shared their views while standing up in solidarity with the women. Even global icon Priyanka Chopra spoke out in support of the women while sharing how their voices must not be 'stemmed,' though her silence on the issue in India was pointed out.

For the unversed, removing the hijab is a punishable offense in Iran since 1979, the year of the Iran revolution. This mandatory dress code is applicable to all nationalities and religions, not just Iranian Muslims, and requires women to conceal their hair and neck with a headscarf.