Special 'Sonu Sood' Plate Launched In Hyderabad Restaurant, Can Feed 20 People

Sonu Sood recently launched India's biggest and the world’s first unlimited food plate at the Gismat Arabic Mandi restaurant in Hyderabad. The owner of the restaurant has also named the plate after Sonu Sood. The Dabangg actor unveiled the special plate in Kondapur on Sunday (February 19).

Sonu shared the news with his fans on social media. He also shared the pictures from the launch event on his Instagram handle. In the photos, he could be seen dressed in an all black ensemble featuring a black T-shirt, black trousers and a black-and-white jacket.

He wrote in the caption, “'India’s Biggest Plate' is now named after me. Being a vegetarian guy who eats little food can’t have a plate on his name that caters to 20 people at a time. Humbled @gismat_jailmandi."

Check out the post here:

The restaurent also shared a video of the actor addressing his Telugu fans. In the clip, Sonu could be heard saying, ”Hello everyone, Hi my Telugu fans..a very very special moment. You know I am coming to Hyderabad on 18th of Feb for a very special thing …To inaugurate the biggest plate of India at Gismat Jail Mandi.”

He further added, ”They have named the plate after me, which is Sonu Sood plate ..The biggest plate in the country. So, it is a very special moment …So guys be there..make it very very special and remember Gismat Jail Mandi is the best place and the original place…See You guys..God bless you. Take Care.”

On the work front, Sonu Sood will be seen next in the action thriller film Fateh, which will begin production sometime later in 2023. The Vaibhav Mishra-directed movie will be shot in Punjab and Delhi.