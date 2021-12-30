'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Would End Differently If THESE Actors Had Not Signed Up

Spider-Man: No Home is currently the world's number one movie and shattered several records and also became the first movie to be released in the pandemic era to reach the $1 million mark at the box office. No Way Home's marketing and the hype surrounding the return of fan favourite characters to the franchise contributed to the movie's success.

Recently the writers of the movie, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, revealed that the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home was going to be quite different before the two actors signed on.

'No Way Home' writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers spill beans on movie's ending

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, the screenwriting duo for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, opened up about how Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's presence changed the idea of the third act of the film. The duo shared that though both Tobey and Andrew were given the script at the last minute, they easily transitioned into their roles.

Sommers said, "They (Tobey and Andrew) had thoughts, and it was really interesting and helpful to see their thoughts. No one knows the character as well as — or gives as much thought to the character — as someone who has to then embody it and sell it. It’s always valuable to hear what the actor is thinking. It definitely shaped what we did. (sic)"

McKenna added that both the previous web-slingers had great ideas and they just elevated "Tom’s Peter on his journey to becoming who he ends up becoming." The writer explained that there was a crucial, moral moment when Maguire and Garfield's Peter Parker helped Tom's Peter to get through in the climax of the movie.

The return of previous Spider-Man actors Maguire and Garfield was the subject of speculation, and Sony, Marvel, and the cast attempted to conceal their involvement despite numerous leaks. The movie was released in India on December 16 and has collected over ₹180 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, at the global Box Office, No Way Home has grossed $1.1 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2021 and the 21st highest-grossing film of all time, and setting several box office records.

(Image: @spidermanmovie/Instagram)